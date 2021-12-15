The first peek at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football's 2022 class comes Wednesday when the three-day early national signing period begins.

This will be Michael Desormeaux's first class as head coach after he was named to replace Billy Napier left to become head coach at Florida.

Ironically, it was four years ago today that UL hired Billy Napier.

Desormeaux’s revised staff isn’t expected to sign a full class of 25. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the early signing class is barely double digits, if that many.

But Desormeaux, know as a relentless recruiter, isn't worried.

“We’ve got some really good ones on deck, we’re going to sign some really good ones, and we’re going to move forward," he said. "Once things kind of normalize a little bit and you get to go through the whole thing, it’ll settle down a little bit.”

Here's who has committed to UL so far:

LB Kailep Edwards, West St. John, 6-0, 221

QB Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 6-1, 195

WR Jaydon Johnson, Fort Bend-Marshall/Missouri City, Texas, 6-2, 205

WR Charles Robertson, Zachary, 6-1, 172

ATH Damon Youngblood, McKinney, Texas, 5-10, 180

TE Terrance Carter, Harker Heights, Texas, 6-3, 240

OT Bryant Williams, Grand Lake/Lake Charles, 6-7, 315

CB Lorenzell Dubose, Neville/Monroe, 6-0, 175

DL Marcus Wiser, Kilgore Junior College, 6-1, 290