Nobody can accuse UL-Lafayette’s men’s basketball team of softening up its early-season schedule, if this week’s AP poll means anything.
Kansas (8-0) moved into the top spot and Tennessee (7-1) ranks third behind Duke (9-1). Only two teams in the country have played two of the top three teams this season — former No. 1 Gonzaga, which lost to Tennessee on Sunday, and the Ragin’ Cajuns.
The Cajuns (5-3) lost to both by double-digit margins, but Cajuns coach Bob Marlin said he’d schedule them again if he had the chance.
“It was helpful for us to play those teams,” said Marlin, whose squad takes a four-game win streak into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. home contest against Prairie View A&M. “I was out recruiting this weekend and everyone I talked to, coaches and media types, brought up that they’d watched us play Kansas and knew we’d played Tennessee.
“When you play those type of teams, you’re going to get exposed. I hope we helped them, too. At Tennessee, I think we did some things that they needed to clean up that they’ll see in their league play, and I know we played better the following Friday at Lawrence.”
Since those opening losses to the Volunteers (87-65) and the Jayhawks (89-76, after leading by 12 late in the first half), UL-Lafayette took two of three games in the Gulf Coast Showcase and has won four in a row over Louisiana-based teams including a 97-84 win over Loyola (N.O.) during last week’s final exams. In fact, the Tuesday game against the Panthers (1-8) is the only non-state team in an eight-game stretch leading up to the January start of Sun Belt Conference play.
After Tuesday’s game, the Cajuns will host Louisiana Tech Saturday, travel to meet McNeese State next Tuesday and journey to meet Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 29 before two January home games to begin conference play.
Marlin isn’t taking any of those games lightly, especially Tuesday’s game against a Prairie View team that was picked by Blue Ribbon magazine to win the SWAC. The Panthers beat Santa Clara on the road to open the season and have not lost by more than 16 in any game in their current eight-game losing streak, all of them against recognized programs including an 82-68 loss to La. Tech in Ruston last Tuesday.
“They’ve played every game on the road and they’ve been in almost every game late in the game,” Marlin said. “They’ve got some guards that are really a handful. They’ll play a little different than a lot of teams in the SWAC, they’ll play slower and they’re really good defensively. They change defenses a lot, and you’ll pretty much see everything from them.”
Marlin’s own team played six in a row away from home after an easy opening win over the Virgin Islands, and said he’d never had to go through a stretch like Prairie View is in. The Panthers will eventually play 11 straight games on opposing courts before a Jan. 2 home opener.
“The six out of seven was our most on the road in a long time,” Marlin said. “We were fortunate to survive that.”
At home, the Cajuns have won 16 straight against non-conference competition including Wednesday’s win, one in which JaKeenan Gant, Justin Miller and Marcus Stroman all had double-doubles. That’s only the fifth time this year nationally for a team to have three double-doubles in the same game.
Gant, one of 49 players nationally on the Lou Henson Award Watch List, leads the Cajuns in scoring (17.7) and rebounding (7.9) and is the nation’s only player averaging at least 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and three blocks per game.
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M (1-8) at UL-LAFAYETTE (6-3)
WHEN: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Cajundome, Lafayette
TV: ESPN+
RADIO: KPEL-AM, 1420, KHXT-FM 107.9