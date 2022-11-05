In a season filled with ups and downs, the UL Ragin' Cajuns endured the most frustrating loss of the season Saturday.
The Cajuns had Sun Belt West-leading Troy down by 17 points until the final play of the third quarter, only for the visiting Trojans to rally for a 23-17 win over UL on senior day at Cajun Field.
Troy running back Kimani Vidal raced for a 22-yard touchdown run with five seconds left to complete a game-winning, 68-yard drive. The extra point was blocked, but it didn't matter.
The decisive drive was aided by a defensive pass interference call on the Cajuns to nullify a third-and-5 play from the Troy 37.
UL dropped to 4-5 and 2-4 in the Sun Belt with the loss, while the Trojans improved to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in league play.
The Cajuns will return to Cajun Field on Thursday against Georgia Southern.
The momentum shifted on the final drive of the third quarter. Prior to that possession, the Trojans had only 99 total yards. Then on third-and-6 from the Troy 29, Gunnar Watson completed a 16-yard pass to RaJae Johnson, and the game's complexion totally changed.
After scoring twice and forcing two quick UL punts in the fourth quarter, Watson completed a nifty 21-yard pass while under pressure to the Troy 40.
But UL senior defensive end Zi'Yon Hill-Green recorded a 5-yard sack to force a punt. The result of the 47-yard punt was UL taking over at its own 10 with 6:42 left to play with a 17-14 lead.
Troy's next drive covered 60 yards in two plays to get in the red zone, but Hill-Green's 7-yard sack forced Troy to settle for a 37-yard field goal by Brooks Buce to tie it at 17-all with 2:41 left to play.
The Cajuns' ensuing possession was another three-and-out, forcing a punt with 1:28 left to play. That's when Troy embarked on its game-winning drive.
It was a first half of both success and frustration for the Cajuns.
Facing a Troy defense that’s carried the Trojans this season, the Cajuns’ offense picked up at least two first downs in five of its six possessions in the first half. The frustration came from two missed field goals and a costly penalty.
Completions of 17 yards to Michael Jefferson and 12 to Terrence Williams set up a 42-yard field goal try, but Kenny Almendares missed it with 6:50 left in the first quarter to keep the game scoreless.
On the next drive, UL ran it five times for 30 yards, only to miss a 25-yard field goal 53 seconds into the second quarter.
The first time UL’s offense didn’t enjoy good field position, it worked like a charm. The Cajuns covered 80 yards on 13 plays in 5:38 to grab a 7-0 lead.
A completion of 16 yards to Peter LeBlanc ignited the drive that ended with a Wooldridge 11-yard TD run with 5:39 left.
Almendares finally got one through the uprights on the next drive, nailing it from 30 yards out for a 10-0 lead with 1:27 left until intermission.
The Cajuns could have tried another field goal before the half, but an illegal formation penalty forced a Hail Mary throw instead. The pass was incomplete.
UL led by only 10 points at the half, despite leading 15-5 in first downs, 128-71 in yards rushing and 96-28 in passing yards. The Cajuns also led in time of possession 17:01 to 12:59.
The momentum carried over to the second half. The running game just dominated on the opening drive of the third quarter when UL went 77 yards on 12 plays in 6:15 to grab a 17-point lead.
Other than completions of 9 and 7 yards to Jefferson, it was all on the ground, finishing up with a Wooldridge 10-yard TD run with 8:36 left in the third.
The Trojans finally got on the board after going 75 yards on 20 plays in 8:36 to end the third quarter with a 3-yard TD pass to Michael Vice on fourth-and-goal.
That long drive shifted the momentum in a big way.
Troy's defense held UL to its first three-and-out since the game's first drive, and the Trojans' offense did it again.
This time, it didn't take nearly as long, driving 67 yards in six plays in 1:57 to narrow UL's lead to 17-14 with 12:01 left to play. The score came on a 35-yard TD pass to Deyunkrea Lewis on third-and-8.