SAN MARCOS, Texas — The old saying about NCAA postseason softball is, it’s really about 1-0 and 2-1 … not the high-scoring games you often experience in the regular season.

If so, the No. 7-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns are getting pretty good at it.

The shining example of that came Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas with a 1-0 victory over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference softball tournament championship game.

It was the 15th Sun Belt tournament championship in program history. The Cajuns are now an automatic entry into the NCAA regional field, which will be announced at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

The win was also the 50th of the season for the Cajuns to mark the 12th 50-win season in program history, including last doing it at 53-6 in 2012.

The Cajuns have also won 27 games in a row, just one shy of the school record of 28 consecutive wins.

UL is now an impressive 61-9 all-time in Sun Belt tournament games.

As usual, playing the biggest role in the Cajuns’ win was junior right-hander Summer Ellyson.

So far this postseason, the midseason fear of fatigue for Ellyson was put to rest for now with a third straight dominant performance. The right-hander allowed no runs on two hits with two walks and struck out seven to improve her season record to 37-4.

The 37 wins remains the second most in program history behind Brooke Mitchell’s 45 wins in 2004.

Ellyson also reached 324 strikeouts on the season to inch closer to Ashley Brignac’s total of 327 for No. 4 all-time. The top three are Mitchell with 542, Jordan Wallace at 382 and Mitchell with 342.

Ellyson was named as the tournament’s outstanding player. Also earning all-tournament selections were Kara Gremillion, Sarah Hudek and Alissa Dalton.

As great as Ellyson was Saturday, she only needed one run.

That run came in the first inning. Gremillion led off with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error. After a fly out and a pop out, Dalton delivered a clutch RBI single up the middle for a 1-0 lead.

Not only was there no other runs scored, but there were very few threats. Coastal Carolina led off the sixth with a double to account for its only threat.

The Chanticleers never had a single inning of more than one baserunner.

The Cajuns didn’t have many themselves. The only other one came in the sixth when Keeli Milligan singled and Dalton doubled, but a double play squashed that potential insurance-run rally.

Dalton was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Gremillion was 1 for 3 with a run.

Coastal’s pitcher Ashley Guillette allowed one unearned run on five hits, two walks and struck out two.