As exciting as his latest venture has been, former St. Thomas More and UL left-handed pitcher Hogan Harris continues to take it all in stride.
Harris began the season at High-A Lansing of the Midwest League and then was called up to Double-A Midland on June 9.
It really got interesting on Aug. 10 when Harris was called up to Triple-A Las Vegas of the Pacific Coast League.
“No, I don’t really think I had fully expected it, just because I had just gotten to Triple-A about a month and a half or two months ago,” Harris said. “In that aspect, no I didn’t expect. I knew I was playing pretty well, throwing well … so it was a pleasant surprise to say the least.”
But even though he’s only one step away from fulfilling his dream of making the Major Leagues, Harris is staying grounded.
“My Dad always taught me to never really talk about yourself because if you do well, other people will talk for you,” Harris explained. “I’ve kind of had that mindset forever. I feel like if you look too far in the future, you kind of forget what’s in front of you.
“My whole one-start-at-a-time simplest mindset for it… If you’re not worried about that start coming up, who knows what could happen. You might have an awful outing and get derailed … and take a step back.”
It's actually been full steam ahead for Harris since the season began.
In Lansing, he was 0-1 with a 1.38 ERA. In 13 innings, Harris only allowed five hits, walked seven and struck out 18.
His innings were limited in Lansing largely due to suffering an ankle injury covering first base.
Once he got to Midland, his pitch count was elevated, going 1-0 with a 1.67 ERA. In 32.1 innings, Harris only allowed 15 hits, walked 19 and struck out 48.
The only thing to remotely be concerned about is the walks total.
“I would definitely say that’s on the top of my list to get those down a little bit,” said Harris, who Oakland selected in the third round in 2018. “Not really sure why that happens – they tend to happen in bunches actually. I won’t have any for three or four innings and then I’ll get two in a row or something like that.”
So far at the Triple-A level, Harris has yielded two hits, walked four and struck out seven in four innings.
Once he arrived in Midland, Harris noticed a definite upgrade in the quality of hitters.
“Once you get to that point, everyone has a decent chance of being a big leaguer,” Harris said. “So everyone’s a lot more patient at the plate. You’re not going to see them chase very much unless they get in a count where they have to get a little swing-happy.”
Consequently, Harris has had to be more strategic.
“They’re a lot more patient at the plate up here from what I’ve noticed,” Harris said. “So you definitely have to get ahead a lot earlier in counts. You kind of have to force the issue on them. If not, they have one pitch they’re looking for and they’re going to take until they get to two strikes, unless you throw that pitch they’re looking for.”
The other change Harris has encountered in Las Vegas is the automatic strike zone.
“On the bright side, you can’t get mad at an umpire for missing a call,” Harris said. “It literally says right there you missed, so there’s nothing you can say about it.
“On the other hand, it’s weird for sure.”
What made it easier was getting introduced to it during the fall league last year.
Life in Las Vegas got interesting on day one. As soon has Harris arrived in Sacramento for a road game, catcher Shea Langeliers was called up to the Major Leagues.
“That was really cool to see,” Harris said. “Great guy.”
Langeliers is the older brother of UL softball shortstop Alexa. The two got a chance to discuss their Cajun connection at breakfast one day during training camp.
Furthermore, Jacob Lemoine is a relief pitcher on the Las Vegas roster and a cousin of former UL softball player Jessica Lemoine.
Naturally, the trade deadline was interesting in Oakland’s farm system because the Athletics were sellers, creating even more player movement.
“I think it’s kind of cool, because it just gives you more new people to meet as you go up,” Harris said. “In the end, we’re all here trying to make the big leagues. So it doesn’t really matter who is front of you or who is besides you. You kind of hope everyone can make it there.
“In the end, if you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing, they’re still going to give you the opportunity.”