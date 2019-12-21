When you have an extra long road stretch, sometimes the best thing you can do is win that first road game to create a good mindset about traveling.

Add the fact the first road game was against an SEC opponent and it’s easy to see why UL coach Garry Brodhead was so encouraged after his Ragin’ Cajuns captured a 53-42 road win over Ole Miss on Friday to improve to 7-3 on the season.

“We started off really good,” Brodhead said. “We hit a couple of shots and kind of pulled away.”

Indeed, the Cajuns built a 15-point lead by the 7:23 mark of the second quarter and never gave it up. Ole Miss never led in the game.

“I was kind of surprised,” Brodhead said. “They came out in man. I really didn’t think we’d see much man. I’ve got to get credit to (assistant) coach Val (Huizar). I thought they’d start off in a zone, but we had kind of prepared for both.

“They were playing man. We were getting off screens and getting jump shots and penetrating all the way in and getting to the line. We got to five fouls right away attacking them.”

Perhaps Ole Miss should have been thinking more like Brodhead. When the Rebels did go to the zone, UL’s offense hit a roadblock.

“It kind of got ugly,” he said. “We got some great looks, but we couldn’t buy a basket. But luckily, like we always talk about, making free throws on the road. We made 20 of 24. That was huge for us.”

Ty’Reona Doucet led the Cajuns with 16 points and seven rebounds, but again it was the free throw shooting that bailed UL out. The Cajuns only shot 30.2 percent from the field, while limiting Ole Miss to 28.6 shooting from the field.

But Skyler Goodwin, Doucet and Brandi Williams combined to go 13-for-13 at the line.

“Ty played well,” Brodhead said. “They kind of beat her up inside. They were getting after her. But what I thought was so big for us was that she was 6-for-6 at the free throw line. She’s put some time into that. She gets fouled a lot, so that can be big for her.”

At some point in the near future, though, Brodhead knows his team has to improve against zones.

“Keep on working on it,” he said. “I’ve had teams like that. We’ve got to work harder on how to penetrate the gaps. To me, you have to be under more control against zone. That’s something we’ve got to focus on more down the road.”

Not only did UL win despite shooting poorly from the field, the Cajuns also played without Kendall Bess due to a concussion and Kimberly Burton, who said back in Lafayette to graduate Friday evening.

“The biggest win we had last night was Kim graduating,” Brodhead said. “She was the first one in her family. We tried to fix it to where she could graduate in the spring, but it was just too important for her family. They were all coming down. She thought about it more. We left it up to her. But it worked out well for everybody.”

Between now and Jan. 18, Burton and the Cajuns will be doing a lot of traveling. Friday’s trip to Oxford was the first of seven road games in an eight-game stretch, ending at Texas State on Jan. 18. The Cajuns get a Christmas break before playing at Jackson State on Dec. 29 as a final tuneup for the Sun Belt opener at Georgia State on Jan. 2.

The one home game is on Jan. 9 against South Alabama.

“Even that one home game is almost like being on the road really – just going from city to city,” Brodhead said. “It is a concern. A lot of times we do OK on the road. The only good thing about it, but we’re not in class. So that helps us academically. We won’t be on the road as much when school starts.”