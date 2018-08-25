There’s an axiom that states there are no original ideas, only new combinations of old ideas.
Those that combine those old ideas and find creative uses of the new mixture will be the ones that find success.
On a large scale, Billy Napier makes no claim to originality. Certainly, he’s taken ideas and tweaked them to fit his surroundings as the 26th head football coach in UL-Lafayette history. But the big picture, the philosophies and the concepts that he hopes will bring success to the Ragin’ Cajuns, those were forged before the native of Chatsworth, Georgia, set foot on the Lafayette campus.
Many of those ideas and beliefs came from his father, who coached football at the same high school for 28 years. Bill Napier, a legend in north Georgia prep circles, battled ALS for four years before he died last September, during the time that oldest son Billy was offensive coordinator at Arizona State. His mother Pam was also an educator, and his two brothers also are football coaches.
“I love the fact that he’s the son of a coach,” said former Cajuns quarterback Jake Delhomme, who was on the selection advisory committee when Napier was hired. “It’s not about high school, college or pro. Some of the best coaches I’ve ever had in my life are my high school coaches. It’s about finding the right people that relate.”
When he was hired to resurrect the Cajuns last December, Napier said coaching football was a calling.
“Nothing is better than to see a young person in the game of football change his life for the better,” he said.
It wasn’t that long ago that Napier was a two-time All-Southern Conference quarterback at Furman and a finalist for the Walter Payton Award presented annually to the nation’s top FCS offensive player. The Paladins won back-to-back conference titles in Napier’s final two years in 2001-02, and reached the Division I-AA national title game in his junior season.
When the playing career was done, he never left the field, and now he brings 16 years of coaching experience from four different conferences — and 11 bowl trips — into his first head coaching job. In that time, Napier was the proverbial sponge, soaking up knowledge from some of the biggest names in coaching — Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney among them — and some not as familiar but equally influential.
“Pedigree was a big part with Billy,” UL-Lafayette director of athletics Bryan Maggard said, “because I knew he came from programs that won on a high level. He’s been mentored by and has learned from some of the greats in the industry.”
Napier has been a coordinator or assistant head coach at three schools — Clemson, Colorado State and most recently at Arizona State for one year — but the school, the program and the coach that’s had the biggest impact on how he leads UL-Lafayette isn’t hard to figure out.
Those who have spent time around Saban and the Alabama football program will recognize a lot of similarities in things Napier has put in place since his late-December hiring.
From the staff — which has increased in size by leaps and bounds from previous UL-Lafayette personnel — to the strength program, from a newly created nutrition program to practice organization, every aspect of the Cajuns program is in some way similar to the Crimson Tide, albeit with a lighter shade of red.
“From the time you walk in here, everything has that Alabama backbone,” said new offensive coordinator Rob Sale, a Monroe native who worked with Napier at Alabama and joined him last year at Arizona State as run game coordinator. “Academics, film breakdown, the offseason, scouting reports, how we handle the summer — so much of it is the same.”
There are worse examples to copy. Napier was a part of two national championship seasons at Alabama, in 2011 as an offensive analyst and in 2015 as wide receivers coach. He also was on the Alabama staff in 2016 when the Tide reached the national title game only to fall in the closing seconds to Clemson — the place where Napier first cut his coaching teeth in 2003.
Six years later, he was calling plays for Clemson at the age of 29. Now, 10 years later, he’s revamping his own program almost a year before his 40th birthday. Napier turned 39 on July 21, 11 days before the Cajuns reported for the start of preseason camp.
All that experience doesn’t mean that he won’t interject his own ideas. Saban is legendary for “The Process.” Napier prefers “The Journey.” A clean legal pad at the start of Wednesday’s practice had six pages of notes by the time it finished well after dark.
“Just things we can do better,” he said, “things we can be more efficient with. It’s a first time as a staff that we’ve been through this process.”
That staff is the most visible change in the Cajuns program — especially in the areas outside the NCAA-permitted 10 full-time coaches. The strength and conditioning staff doubled in size; the department has its first three full-time nutritionists; and there are a group of individuals working in quality control, recruiting and other areas that barely existed before Napier replaced Mark Hudspeth.
“That was a priority coming in, part of the agreement in taking the job,” Napier said. “That’s just my familiarity in having success doing it a certain way. We want to operate a certain way, have a year-round plan for development, and our leadership in the administration has done a great job of doing that in a cost-effective fashion that allows us to operate how we want to and implement that approach. I’ve seen it have success in the past.”
Napier and his staff are being compensated for their efforts in seeking that success. His $756,960 guaranteed salary also includes $100,000 in deferred payments and incentives that can reach $610,000 more. The assistant coach and staff compensation pool is $2 million, a 40-percent increase over the previous year.
“I wanted to make sure we were able to surround our head coach with quality coaches,” Maggard said, “and there’s only one way to do that, and that’s through compensation. We need to establish this position to be a destination job. That’s my goal. You have to show a commitment to continue to build and move forward. And there is no question in my mind that we have the right man to do that.”
Napier will lead a team onto the field for the first time Saturday when the Cajuns host Grambling. He’s made that run before in 16 season openers, in conference championship games, in 11 bowl games and in three national championship games.
But he knows this one will be different.
“It’s a new set of challenges and a new set of problems,” he said this week. “When you’re an assistant coach, you have your grass to mow and you mow your grass. If you’re a coordinator, you have to see it from a little bit different perspective. Now it’s a head coach, play-caller job.
“What you start to value is hiring a good staff and putting good people around you, people that you can trust and that are professional in their approach, and people that are going to have their guys in position to do their job and hold their players accountable. Managing those problems, and working through them, that’s what I love to do.”