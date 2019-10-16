It’s arguably the biggest football rivalry the UL Ragin’ Cajuns enjoy.

The two programs have gone back and forth against each other going back to the 1970s.

For the record, the Cajuns own a 24-21-1 overall edge in the all-time series.

But after falling to Appalachian State last week, Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. ESPNU showdown against Arkansas State at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas, takes on a more significant meaning for coach Billy Napier’s Ragin’ Cajuns.

“This is a divisional game so it has double implications to some degree,” Napier said. “It’s on the road, so it’s very important and I think our kids sense that.”

Currently, the Cajuns (4-2, 1-1) are in a three-team tie for second place with Arkansas State and Texas State at 1-1 in the Sun Belt West standings with ULM (3-3, 2-0) on top. A two-game losing streak is never good for a conference race.

On paper, there are many reasons to support the idea of both teams winning this critical contest.

Topping that list for the homestanding Red Wolves (3-3, 1-1) is their wide receiving corps.

Omar Bayless currently leads the nation in yards receiving (843) and receiving touchdowns (10).

“Omar is a terrific talent,” Napier said. “He’s a threat to do a lot of different things. Certainly you want to keep him in front of you. Then when he does get it, you’ve got to get him on the ground. He’s also a really good special teams player. This guy’s going to play on Sundays. He’s a big, long, tall guy. He’s got terrific play speed for his size. The big thing is the catch radius. He catches all the non-traditional catches. He catches the 50-50 balls. It’s probably more 80-20 ball with him. I think he’s a terrific player, I think he’s one of the better receivers in the country.”

And it’s not just him. Kirk Merritt and Jonathan Adams have combined for 800 yards and eight touchdowns as complementary receivers.

“They don’t just have two, now, they’ve got about five or six,” Napier said. “I remember in pregame I was watching those guys, I about fainted last year in pregame watching these skill players they’ve got. They’ve got terrific weapons, and certainly that’s been one of the reasons they’ve been successful. They’ve had tremendous success there for a long time, and they’re committed to doing it the right way. We’ve got tons of respect for them.”

On the flip side, the receivers' effectiveness has been limited by the injury to starting quarterback Logan Bonner, who had 1,052 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception in five games. Redshirt freshman Layne Hatcher has been effective (49-72, 792 yards, 8 TDs, 5 interceptions), but not as explosive or efficient.

But, overall, much of what Arkansas State’s offense does isn’t entirely based on the quarterback’s skills.

“They’re pretty systematic,” Napier said. “The young man that’s playing for them now is a very accomplished guy. He originally was committed to them and ended up taking a preferred walk-on opportunity at Alabama and then transferred back. From Pulaski Academy, he’s a winner. He’s a tough, savvy competitor and really has thrown the ball extremely well.”

In addition to the injury at quarterback, the Red Wolves have been hampered on the defensive line. Replacement starting tackle Tony Adams broke his foot during the team’s 12-day break and is lost for the season like original starter Forrest Merrill.

That’s a bad position to be shorthanded against UL’s two best units, the offensive line and the running back trio of Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais.

Still, Napier is expecting a stiff challenge from the Red Wolves’ defense.

“They’ve had a little bit of an injury bug on defense, but they’ve got some of the better players in the entire league on that side of the ball,” he said. “Some of their most explosive, impact-type of players maybe have been out. I think they expect to have some of those guys back. Certainly we’re going to prepare as if we’ve got to play against their best group. Injuries are tough, and they’ve had their handful of those.

“That’s part of the game. We’ve had ours too. Ours have happened to be on offense. I think that’s the biggest thing is you can see where they’re having to play some inexperienced guys, but they’ve put it together at critical times and stayed in the game as well.”

The other consideration is Arkansas State has shown a knack over the years of playing well in midweek games, winning 16 of its last 20.

“Coach (Blake) Anderson has extensive success there, been very stable there in what they’ve accomplished,” Napier said. “(Won) A number of conference championship games and they continue to be very competitive. It’ll be a great challenge and we’re going to need to prepare and be at our best and play our best football game of the year.”