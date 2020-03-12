UL coach Billy Napier spent much of last season impressed with how quickly wide receiver Peter LeBlanc adapted to Division I football as a true freshman.
So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the coaching staff didn’t hesitate to try LeBlanc at a different role on the first meet of spring football his sophomore season.
“We actually moved Peter over to ‘X’ today (Tuesday),” Napier said.
That was the position outgoing senior leader Ja’Marcus Bradley expertly played a year ago.
“That’s a position where we’ve got some experience,” Napier said. “Jalen (Williams) has played there, Cassius (Allen) has taken reps there. We’re in the process of trying to figure out where is the best position for those guys.
“We’ve got a whole year of kind of watching Peter play ‘Z’. We want to give him some snaps at ‘X’ and see if he can earn the opportunity to play that position and that role on the team.”
About “a week and a half” before last year’s season opener against Mississippi State, the staff moved LeBlanc from ‘X’ to ‘Z’ where Calif Gossett and Jamal Bell were playing.
LeBlanc would play in 14 games there as a true freshman, producing 28 receptions for 344 yards and four touchdowns.
“I was definitely a little bit surprised (at early playing time last year),” LeBlanc said. “I was not expecting to play, but Calif (Gossett) and Jamal (Bell) both they had a little limp in their knees when I first came. I got an opportunity, so I guess I just took it and ran.
“Honestly, I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be. I was a little bit nervous, but other than that, I thought I could do it.”
Sure the former Catholic High of New Iberia standout had some learning to do, but he quickly showed the coaches how well he could adapt.
“In those first couple games, everything happened really fast, a lot faster than I was expecting,” LeBlanc said. “What I needed to improve on was having the game slow down. So when the bowl games and stuff came, it definitely slowed down a little bit, so it was a little easier for me to take it all in.”
One factor that helped LeBlanc make a quick transition was Bradley’s respected status on the squad.
“All his work ethic,” LeBlanc said of Bradley. “That dude never stopped. He was a great example for me to watch. I mean every day he was putting in that extra effort and that extra work.”
Despite coming from a Class 2A program, LeBlanc said the demanding style of his high school coach Brent Indest helped prepare him for the next level.
“Hundred percent,” LeBlanc said. “Yeah, he doesn’t let up on you very much.”
Now a sophomore, though, LeBlanc knows he must continue to improve, regardless of which receiver spot he ends up manning in the fall.
“Just letting the plays slow down and getting a better understanding of coverages and the way the safeties and cornerbacks are moving,” LeBlanc said. “Just understand coverages and my plays and focusing on what I need to do to get the job done.”
Napier is convinced the 6-2, 185-pound LeBlanc “could play all three of them. It’s just a matter of having a couple of days to figure it out.”
“I’m happy to play wherever they need me to, however I can help the team,” LeBlanc said. “Right now, I’d probably have to go with ‘Z’ because I think I have good speed on the outside. If I were to get my weight up and get a little more bulky, I’d probably contribute more at ‘X’.”
Either way, LeBlanc is always eager to take part in special teams.
He tried out to be the holder, but didn’t get the starting job. He’s currently on kickoff return team.
“I’m happy to play whatever position on special teams,” LeBlanc said “To get to the next level, it definitely helps to have a lot of special teams background.”
In other words, nothing really fazes LeBlanc. When the coaching staff signed a long list of talented young receivers in the recent signing class, he didn’t blink.
“I think it’s good they’re bringing in more receivers,” LeBlanc said. “The more talent the better. I’m just doing whatever I can to improve the team. It doesn’t matter if I’m playing or not.
“As long as I give it my all in everything, I think we’ll be fine.”
In fact, how he ends up fitting into the big picture, or who will replace Bradley as the offense’s No. 1 receiving target, isn’t even on LeBlanc’s mind these days.
“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve been thinking about that very much,” he said. “I think we have a great corps of wide receivers. I’m just happy to be with those group of guys. They all taught me a lot, especially like Jalen (Williams) and Jamal Bell. So whoever gets that starting role, I think they’re going to execute great and I’ll be happy to see that.”