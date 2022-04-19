One of the “new” UL assistant coaches back in town to join Michael Desormeaux’s first staff has come and gone several times since his playing days with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Another one is back for the first time in five years.
A third one previously only came to Cajun Field as a visiting player and coach.
All three, however, have similar impressions after spring session with the Cajuns under Desormeaux.
“It’s really exciting to be back with kids that you care about,” UL defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan, who played at UL and later coached before leaving for Vanderbilt for a year prior to Desormeaux choosing him as his new defensive coordinator.
Upon returning to UL’s program, it didn’t take very long for Morgan to realize how different the culture is in Lafayette compared to other programs.
“We’ve got great kids here,” Morgan said. “I’ve been in a lot of programs, we’ve got good kids here. You walking outside and you drop something, they’re going to tell you that you dropped it. They see something outside, they’re going to help you out. That’s what the culture here is. That’s what the kids do.”
It's really different from what Morgan remembers when he played. The leadership doesn’t all have to come from the coaching staff.
“It wasn’t like that when I was here, when I played,” he added. “That’s why we didn’t have that success. Now we have that program’s success – the culture, how we do things.
“That’s what our kids believe. And if they don’t see somebody doing it, they get after each other. I think that’s cool too.”
New special teams coordinator Luke Paschall played at Middle Tennessee and then coached for Arkansas State from 2014-17.
Not hired by Desormeaux until February, Paschall got a crash course in UL football this spring.
“The culture here is real,” Paschall said. “There’s so many people that are always working. Everybody’s pulling in the same direction, especially on the staff. There’s no animosity among anybody. It’s all hands on deck all the time.
“When you’ve got that kind of people understanding their role and buying into it and dominating that role, you’ve got a chance to be special. There’s a reason they won a bunch of games here with that mindset.”
Paschall said he was impressed by the attitude of the players during the spring season.
“The players compete, they work, there’s not a lot of complaining ever,” he added. “They just do it and they’re good athletes on top of it. So when you’ve got good athletes and they have a sense of urgency and they know how to compete and they know how to win and expect to win … usually good things happen.
“That doesn’t happen overnight. That’s built. That’s culture. That’s what a real culture looks like.”
Jorge Munoz spent a decade coaching at UL, going back to Desormeaux’s playing days. Since leaving after the 2017 season, he coached at both LSU and Baylor before returning to coach tight ends on Desormeaux’s first staff.
“I think it’s a great staff right now,” Munoz said. “I think it’s a fantastic staff right now. I think coach Des was really smart and deliberate on his first go around to hire people that he knew and people that he trusted.”
While Munoz tries to absorb the new culture at UL, as well as enjoy the upgraded facilities, he appreciates the new staff’s mentality.
“It’s been impressive,” he said. “It’s a very knowledgeable staff with no egos out there. We’re all just trying to get it right. We’re all just trying to understand what the vision is and to carry that vision down to the players.
Up this point, I think we’re all doing that right now.”
Much like the philosophy Billy Napier brough to the program, Munoz said there’s never any question what’s expected from the players or the coaches, but also Desormeaux has a good feel for when it’s time to alter things.
“Sometimes, he’ll say, ‘That’s a little much right now. Let’s pick and choose what kind of makes sense for us right now,’ during an in-depth coaching staff strategy session,” Munoz said.
In other words, Desormeaux has been who he remembered as a player.
“Coach Des is a person of the most high character,” Munoz said. “He’s always been that way. He’s always thinking about others. He’s thinking about the players and thinking about the coaches more so than he’s thinking about himself.”