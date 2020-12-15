Once again, it wasn’t pretty, but once again, it worked.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns got a big second half from Theo Akwuba to spark a 42-point effort after intermission and lift coach Bob Marlin’s club to a 73-63 win over New Orleans on Tuesday at the Cajundome.
The win improved UL to 5-1 on the season. It was the Cajuns’ eighth-straight win over UNO and UL now leads the all-time series over the Privateers 43-32.
Akwuba finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocked shots after a rough first half.
Cedric Russell led the Cajuns in scoring with 20 points, along with two rebounds and three assists.
Also reaching double figures was Mylik Wilson with 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals and Dou Gueye with 10 points and eight boards.
Once again, however, UL shot it poorly from 3-point land – only making three of 16 attempts.
Another bad trend that continued was 20 more turnovers.
But the Cajuns outrebounded yet another team 38-30 and had nine blocked shots in the win.
UL will next play McNeese State at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cajundome.