The University Louisiana at Lafayette's football game Wednesday at Appalachian State has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Mountaineers' football program.
Louisiana and Appalachian State, with assistance from the Sun Belt Conference, have rescheduled the game to either Friday, Dec. 4, or Saturday, Dec. 5, in Boone, N.C., according to a release from UL.
An APSU student died this week from complications related to COVID-19, according to the High Country News.
Sophomore exercise science major Chad Dorrill, 19, was taken off of life support at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem on Monday at 8 p.m.
Dorrill had been living off campus and taking classes online when he started feeling unwell earlier this month, the newspaper reported. His mother encouraged him to return home, quarantine and be tested for COVID-19.
After testing positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 7 in his home county, Dorrill followed isolation procedures and quarantined for 10 days before he was cleared by his doctor to return to Boone. After his return, he had developed additional complications and was picked up by his family and hospitalized.
"We are disappointed for our football program, but are certainly supportive and understanding of Appalachian State's response to this situation," Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said. "The health and safety of all involved is of the highest importance."
Head coach Billy Napier's Ragin' Cajuns (3-0, 2-0) will continue preparations for the remainder of its 2020 schedule at this time, according to the UL statement. Additional schedule information will be announced as it becomes available.