There weren’t a ton of surprises on day one of the 44th Annual Ken Cole Wrestling Invitational on Friday at Comeaux High.

For starters, the defending tournament champion Teurlings Catholic Rebels continued their success as the first-day leaders with 90.5 points entering Saturday’s final day.

Wrestling action picks up again at 9 a.m. Saturday after the 8 a.m. weigh-in.

Following closely behind Teurlings on the first day were: Parkway with 82.5 points, Sulphur with 78.5, Basile with 73.5 and Catholic High of Baton Rouge with 69.5.

There weren’t a high number of seeded wrestlers knocked off in the first two rounds.

All No. 1 and No. 2 seeds advanced to the quarterfinals, but there was one casualty at the No. 3 seed. Sulphur’s Daniel Burton delivered a dramatic 8-6 sudden victory win over No. 3 William Billings of Rayne at 160.

Burton will now be facing Lafayette High’s Alan Cortez, who advanced with a pin in 3:51 and a 12-8 decision and is now one win against an unseeded wrestler away from the semifinals.

At 106, Southside’s Landon Reaux upset No. 6 Jakarion Fontenot of Rayne to advance to the quarterfinals.

Another No. 6 seed fell at 195 where Trey Winkler of Benton beat Eric Levert of Teurlings.

The Acadiana area’s top contenders for individual titles had good first days.

At 106, Teurlings Catholic’s No. 1 seed Ethan Boudreaux advanced with pins in 1:49 and 1:13.

At 126, Teurlings Catholic’s No. 1 Matthew Carrier posted pins in 2:21 and 1:19 and is still on pace to potentially No. 2 Clayton Hill of Live Oak, who had easy pins as well in 0:31 and 1:24.

At 182, No. 2 David Bernard of Teurlings got pins in 2:57 and 3:05 to cruise into the quarterfinals.

+7 Teurlings Catholic strives for repeat title at Ken Cole There will be almost as many teams as years of competition at this weekend’s 44th Ken Cole Wrestling Invitational.

And at 285, Comeaux’s No. 1 Donald Paul continued his stellar campaign with pins of 1:35 and 0:24. Also in the heavyweight division, Carencro’s Trenton Jolivette upset South Beauregard’s Trey Jeffries to reach the quarterfinals.