This time it was the fourth inning.
In UL’s two losses to Alabama and again in Thursday’s 4-0 loss to the LSU Tigers at Lamson Park, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns just can’t seem to stay away from one really bad inning.
“We’ve got to learn not to have that big inning,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “Five straight batters reached base with no outs. We’re not ready, you know. I thought the game was going well until then. I thought (starter Sam) Landry looked fantastic the first three innings. We just had a bad inning. Too many things went wrong. We’ve got to clean that up.”
It was the first time this season the Cajuns threw Landry into the fire against a top-notch opponent.
Through three innings, Landry only gave up one hit and struck out three.
“We’re going to have to,” Glasco said of pitching Landry in premier games. “As the year goes on, she’s got to get in bigger and bigger situations. I thought it was a good first outing in that particular spot.”
The Tigers broke through with a big four-run frame in the fourth off Landry. Ciara Briggs led off with a liner to center that became a double when Maddie Hayden’s diving attempt fell short. Taylor Pleasants was nailed in the back and then Sunseri’s bunt was misplayed for a single to load the bases with no outs.
Georgia Clark quickly lined a single up the middle for a 2-0 lead. Ali Newland’s walk chased Landry, but reliever Kandra Lamb walked Redoutey to force in a run.
A passed ball chased home the fourth run of the inning.
“I think she’s a great hitter,” LSU coach Beth Torina said of Clark. “She’s been in so many big situations. There are no situation that’s too big for Georgia.”
Handling those tight spots is a matter of loosening up, says Glasco.
“Don’t make the game bigger than it is,” he said. “We’re playing softball. That’s what I told (Meghan) Schorman when she went in. I said, ‘Hey, this is softball. This isn’t life or death.’ This isn’t a major thing. It’s a softball game. Play like it’s 8-and-under and have fun and you’ll have success.
“It’s a big game. It’s LSU, it’s your arch-rival and top 25 opponent. It’s a big game, but still at the end of the day, it’s softball.”
Both teams are ranked No. 21 in different national polls and will play again at 6 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge.
Until then, LSU (13-5) will play Troy in a 4 p.m. doubleheader Friday, while the Cajuns (10-3) will host Central Connecticut State at 2:30 p.m. Friday and Louisiana Tech at 5 p.m.
LSU starter Shelby Sunseri improved to 4-1 in the circle, allowing no runs on three hits, six walks and striking out two in six innings. Sunseri had only walked eight in 37 innings coming into Thursday’s game.
“That’s such a good word for her - steady,” LSU coach Beth Torina said of Sunseri. “That’s what she does for our team. She’s calming and she’s steady. You always know what you’re getting from her and it’s going to be something that’s going to keep you in every ball game.”
After walking the two first batters in the bottom of the seventh, Ali Kilponen came on to close out the win for her first save of the season. It wasn’t easy, though. An error loaded the bases with one out, but Kilponen got two strikeouts to end the threat.
“It was about the fifth inning and I just knew it wasn’t going to end quietly,” Torina said. “It never does. They’re too good a team to just go down quietly. I figured there was some drama left this ball game and we were going to have to go out and get some outs in a high-pressure situation.”
Meghan Schorman tried to keep UL within reach with three scoreless innings of relief with five strikeouts.
“I thought it was a step in the right direction for our ball club,” Glasco said. “(Against) Alabama, when we spiraled, we couldn’t get the ship back. We did see that tonight. I give Meghan Schorman credit for them.
“She came in and took the game and put it on her shoulders. It was an outstanding performance by Schorman tonight. I thought she was fantastic, lights out.”