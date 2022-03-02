Even before Kobe Julien suffered yet another knee injury in last Friday’s road loss to Georgia State, UL coach Bob Marlin was seeing progress in Greg Williams.
As his Ragin’ Cajuns approached the conference tournament, Marlin talked to the former Lafayette Christian standout about being a leader down the stretch.
Williams responded with a very encouraging 18-point effort at Georgia State.
The Cajuns again figure to be leaning heavily on St. John’s transfer when UL opens play in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at 11:30 a.m. central time against UTA at the Pensacola Bay Center.
The winner will meet the No. 1 seed Texas State at 11:30 central Saturday.
“Greg Williams did a good job for us,” Marlin said. “We’re glad to have Greg back and playing with confidence. He had been practicing well. Certainly we need that moving forward.”
Every indication is Julien won’t be available this weekend for the Cajuns. Williams made two 3-pointers and shot over 50% from the field overall in scoring those 18 points in 25 minutes on Friday.
“I’m really encouraged by what Greg’s done,” Marlin said. “You talk about Jalen keeping his head down while he waited, Greg’s done the same thing. He’s been a tremendous teammate. He’s shot the ball well in practice and now he’s got some confidence in the game.
“He and I talked last week about the regular season and what’s coming up in the tournament. We certainly plan to lean on his experience as we moved forward.”
In addition to Williams, the Cajuns (13-14, 8-9) are hoping oft-injured Durey Cadwell can contribute some scoring punch in Julien’s absence.
“His head’s in a good place,” Marlin said of Cadwell. “He’s a smart player. He had a big bucket for us at Georgia Southern. He’s done a good job for us and he’ll be ready.”
Williams’ performance came two days after 6-foot-11 center Theo Akwuba exploded for a season high 21 points and 10 rebounds in the 82-69 win over Georgia Southern.
“Theo certainly is capable,” Marlin said. “He’s played well for the last year and a half with us. He’s had his moments where he’s been outstanding. We thought for a minute he’d end up with a triple double.”
Akwuba didn’t played in the first game against the Mavericks in Arlington. The result was the Mavs shooting a high percentage in the paint in an 83-73 win. David Azore didn’t play in that game either for UTA, which leaned on Patrick Mwamba’s 22 points instead.
In the rematch in Lafayette, Azore scored 25 points and Akwuba collected 14 points and nine boards.
But 21 turnovers proved costly in an 80-77 overtime loss for the Cajuns.
That loss, though, did produce the redemption shooting night for Jalen Dalcourt with 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting behind the arc, and that confidence has carried over.
While UL has won three of four since that OT setback, UTA has lost three of four.
“I think we match up with them well,” Marlin said of UTA. “It was just one thing after another. We feel like we’re ready to play. We’re excited about going to Pensacola.”
Sun Belt Men’s Tournament Schedule
Thursday’s Games
G1 – No. 9 UT-Arlington vs. No. 8 UL, 11:30 a.m.
G2 – No. 12 Little Rock vs. No. 5 South Alabama, 2 p.m.
G3 – No. 11 ULM vs. No. 6 Arkansas State, 5 p.m.
G4 – No. 10 Georgia Southern vs. No. 7 Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
G5 – G1 winner vs. No. 1 Texas State, 11:30 a.m.
G6 – G2 winner vs No. 4 Troy, 2 p.m.
G7 – G3 winner vs. No. 3 Georgia State, 5 p.m.
G8 – G4 vs. No. 2 Appalachian State, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
G9 – Game 5 vs. Game 6 winners, 5 p.m.
G10 – Game 7 vs. Game 8 winners, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Game
G11 – Championship Game, 6 p.m.