INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Cajuns are hoping to nail down their first win over Appalachian State – 0-6 after losing twice on the road to the Mountaineers last season. UL could also nail down its first 5-1 start since 2011 and only its second one since 1988.
KEY MATCHUP
UL’s defensive line vs. Appalachian State’s offense line. The Mountaineers’ offensive line has ranked in the top 25 nationally in both rushing yards and fewest sacks allowed in each of the last five seasons. Keeping ASU from controlling the line of scrimmage is a huge key to pulling off the upset.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CAJUNS: UL running backs Elijah Mitchell (67-402, 9 TDs) and Trey Ragas (56-458, 6 TDs) spark the rushing attack, while safety Percy Butler (19 tackles, 1 PBU) is the leading tackler in the secondary.
MOUNTAINEERS: Running back Darrynton Evans has 471 yards and 9 touchdowns on 67 carries, quarterback Zac Thomas has thrown for 802 yards and 7 TDs and receiver Thomas Hennigan has 21 catches for 275 yards and two scores. Defensively, senior outside linebacker Akeen Gaither-Davis has 32 tackles, 3.5 stops behind line, two sacks, two PBUs and two QB hurries.
FACTS & FIGURES
Appalachian State has enjoyed winning seasons in 24 of the past 25 seasons. … The Mountaineers have the nation’s fifth-highest winning percentage (.804) since the start of the 2015 season, only trailing Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. … Running back Darrynton Evans is No. 2 nationally in all-purpose yards at 176.3 yards per game. … Also, Evans became the first player since 1999 to rush for over 200 yards, score three TDs and return a kickoff for a score in a game (vs. Charlotte) … UL’s rushing attack is still leading the nation in yards (1,570) and touchdowns (22). … ASU defensive end Demetrius Taylor became the first FBS player in this century to record at least 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble return for a touchdown and an interception in the same game (vs. North Carolina). … Both offenses are ranked top 10 nationally in points per game – ASU No. 5 at 47 points a game and UL No. 9 at 44.4. … UL’s 73 rushing first downs in the third most nationally. … UL receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley has now caught at least one pass in 32 straight games.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
35 – Number of wins by Appalachian State since joining the Sun Belt in 2014 against only six losses, including a road record of 16-3.
30 – Percentage of third-down conversions by UL’s opposing offense with 19 first downs out of 63 tries.
0 – Number of total fumbles and fumbles lost by Appalachian State ball carriers through four games this season.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Turnovers
While the Cajuns have got to plus-one on the season in turnover ratio in last week’s win over Georgia Southern, that category has been a strength for the Mountaineers all season at plus-5 for the year.
2 – Conversions
While keeping teams off the field on third and fourth downs has been a strength of UL’s defense all season, ASU’s offense is good at it, converting at a .520 clip on third and in all four fourth-down tries.
3 – Versatile quarterbacks
The bread-and-butter aspect of both offenses is the respective running games, but both also have versatile quarterbacks. ASU’s Zac Thomas has 802 yards and 7 TDs passing and 103 yards rushing with one score, while UL’s Levi Lewis has 980 yards passing with 8 TDs and 42 rushing with two scores.
4 – Fans support
Appalachian State averages 26,461 fans for its home games, compared to 18,951. UL players thoroughly enjoyed Georgia Southern’s involved student section and would like UL student to play a big .
SCHEDULES
APPALACHIAN STATE (4-0, 1-0)
Aug. 31 East Tennessee W, 42-7
Sept. 7 Charlotte W, 56-41
Sept. 21 At North Carolina W, 34-31
Sept. 28 Coastal Carolina W, 56-37
Oct. 9 At Louisiana, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Oct. 19 Coastal Carolina, TBA
Oct. 19 UL Monroe, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 At South Alabama, TBA
Oct. 31 Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.
Nov. 9 At South Carolina, TBA
Nov. 16 At Georgia State, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 23 Texas State, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 29 At Troy, 6 p.m.
UL (4-1, 1-0)
Aug. 31 Mississippi State 11 a.m. L, 38-28
Sept. 7 Liberty 6:30 p.m. W, 35-14
Sept. 14 Texas Southern W, 77-6
Sept. 21 At Ohio W, 45-25
Sept. 28 At Georgia Southern W, 37-24
Oct. 9 Appalachian State 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 At Arkansas State 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Texas State TBA
Nov. 7 At Coastal Carolina 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 16 At South Alabama TBA
Nov. 23 Troy TBA
Nov. 30 UL Monroe TBA
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 34, Appalachian State 33
The Cajuns have never beaten Appalachian State before. Eventually, such a streak will come to an end. For that time to be Wednesday, the Cajuns’ defensive front will need to limit running back Darrynton Evans some and the offense can’t afford to make life easy on ASU with turnovers. Also, the kicking game needs to be at least a draw. There seems to be just enough momentum in UL’s favor to pull it off.