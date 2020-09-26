There’s just no figuring sports sometimes.
After missing four short field goals in six attempts on the season, UL graduate transfer kicker Nate Snyder nailed a 53-yard as time expired to give the No. 19-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns a dramatic 20-18 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday at Cajun Field.
Snyder had missed from 34 yards out earlier in the game and from 27, 30 and 47 yards over the first two games.
LOUISIANA DRILLS A 53-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! pic.twitter.com/2qL0S6sAZN— ESPN (@espn) September 26, 2020
Georgia Southern took the 18-17 lead with 54 seconds left to play on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Khaleb Hood and then a two-point conversion pass to Darion Anderson.
UL’s game-winning drive began with a 19-yard pass completion to Trey Ragas, but UL later faced a third-and-eight after a holding call with 20 seconds left. An 18-yard completion to Ragas reached the 36. After an incomplete deep pass to Kyren Lacy in the end zone, the Cajuns had no choice but to send Snyder out for the 53-yarder.
And he made it look easy.