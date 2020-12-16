The UL Ragin’ Cajuns are off to a 5-1 start with the only loss being to one of the nation’s best teams in the Baylor Bears.
On the surface, that sounds promising and it may very well be.
However, there are several key issues that just haven’t been resolved just yet.
Essentially, every win has been similar.
Coach Bob Marlin’s offseason emphasis on defense and rebounding has paid off in a big way. Newcomers like 6-11 Theo Akwuba have helped the Cajuns dominate the boards almost every night, as well as provide improved defense.
In Tuesday’s 72-63 win over New Orleans in the Cajundome, Akwuba blocked seven of the team’s nine shots.
But just like in most of the wins this season, the Cajuns didn’t shoot it well from the perimeter – 3-for-16 in this win over UNO – and continue to commit too many turnovers with 20 more.
“It’s being strong with the ball and making the right play - not forcing the bad passes,” said Mylik Wilson, who had 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals in the win. “We forced a lot of bad passes tonight and they got their hands on it. They got some of their points off our crazy turnovers.”
Tuesday’s game was a little unique because the Cajuns were frustrated by a high number of offensive fouls.
“We wanted to have a dozen turnovers tonight, but when you have six or eight offensive fouls, what do you do?” Marlin said. “We’ve done dribble handoffs and get called every game. That’s two games in a row that to me I didn’t think were fouls.
“They are aggressive. They really got into us. They pressured our points the whole game. (Lamont) Berzat’s a good defensive player. He’s small and pesky. They got a lot of hands on balls. We’ve got to be better than that.”
Cedric Russell missed all seven of his 3-point attempts in the win, but did an excellent job of attacking the basket in scoring 20 points in 36 minutes.
But the Cajuns know the 3-pointers will need to start falling soon.
“It’s been outstanding,” Marlin said of how UL shoots them in practice. “We’re all-world at 3 in the afternoon, but when we cut the lights on, we’re not as good.
We’ve got to do a better job.
“We’ve put extra time in. Guards have come in and shot, forwards have come in and shot. We stroke it in practice, I’m telling you. It’s going bust loose in one of these games.”
One potential solution to offensive issues could be Cal transfer Jacobi Gordon. On Tuesday, Gordon contributed eight points in just 10 minutes, including 2-of-3 shooting behind the arc.
“He’s got to be able to defend on the defensive end,” Marlin said of Gordon. “That’s the biggest issue right now. We put him in and he hit some shots for us. We called a play for him and he hit it. We called another play for him and he hit that.
“We got a good offensive rebound and scored – missed the free throw. Jacobi can shoot the basketball. He understands what we want offensively.”
In this matchup with a much-smaller UNO squad, Gordon’s matchup was a tough one.
“But those guys are small, quick and tough, He was going to have to guard a guy much smaller than him and I thought the energy Dou gave us (defensively) in the second half was good,” Marlin said. “You could see in the future maybe going offense/defense with those two guys late in the ball game.”
Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of Tuesday’s win was seeing Akwuba struggle in the first half, but then respond after intermission with nine points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots in the second half.
“My coaches and teammates just kept getting on me, saying, ‘Just keep getting aggressive. Just keep going at them,’” Akwuba said.
The thought was that eventually the calls and the breaks would go his way.
like I wasn’t being as aggressive in the first half. I shouldn’t have to wait for contact. “My coach was telling me, ‘You need to step it up. You’re the biggest guy out there,’” Akwuba added. “I just kept trying to put myself in the right spot on the pick-and-rolls and post-ups. Eventually, they just started coming.”
For the record, the Cajuns have now won eight straight games against UNO and lead the all-time series 43-32.
The Cajuns will now meet McNeese State at 7 p.m. Saturday in the last currently scheduled game before opening Sun Belt play against Texas State in the Cajundome on New Year’s Day.
“We’ll take it,” Marlin said. “It wasn’t pretty. This team keeps finding ways to win.”