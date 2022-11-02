Certainly, Jorge Munoz wished UL had more wins so far this season upon his return to the Ragin’ Cajuns’ coaching staff.
But everything else about becoming the associate head coach and tight ends coach under head coach Michael Desormeaux has been just what the program’s former offensive coordinator expected.
“It’s been fun,” Munoz said Tuesday after practice in preparation for Saturday’s 4 p.m. game against Troy at Cajun Field. “It’s been enjoyable from the standpoint of the character and the work ethic amongst the players, amongst the staff – how everyone works and how they communicate, what the goal is, what the mission is here.
“It’s kind of fun to see how that’s been over the years and how it’s kind of forming and taking its own shape right now.”
Prior to serving as passing game coordinator at Baylor in 2020 and working on LSU’s staff in 2019, Munoz was an assistant coach at UL from 2008-17.
Munoz gives Desormeaux high marks for how he’s handled his first season as head coach.
“I think coach Des is doing a fantastic job,” Munoz said. “He’s a coach’s coach, he’s a player’s coach, he’s an everyday guy. He’s intelligent, he’s smart, he understands the big picture. He also understands all of the nuts and bolts as far as the offense is concerned.”
In other words, it’s been a stressful transition that’s been handled inside in a positive way.
“He understands the ebb and flow of what the team is going through, what the players are going through,” Munoz added. “Especially right now with the ups and downs of the win-loss record, I think he’s handled it like a champ. He’s doing a fantastic job with the entire staff. The players have handled this in the right way.”
Despite the setbacks, Munoz said he has witnessed any bad habits that could raise a red flag about the future.
No matter what is going on with those wins and losses, the guys, they’re coming back to work and locked in and focused as far as what has to happen next.
“They’re doing a great job of coming to work every single day with a workmanlike mindset,” he said. “It’s been awesome to see. It’s been really encouraging.”
The 1998 graduate of Bethany College said it doesn’t always work that way in other programs.
“No, you have a lot of other places where if things are going good and you’re winning, life is great in the office, on the practice field and in the meeting rooms,” he said. “If you’re not winning, all of a sudden, you don’t know what you’re going to get from each coach that’s on the staff, from a player or from a meeting-room standpoint.
“It could go either way. It can be great, it can be bad. Right now, everything has been even keel. Everyone knows what this program can do. I think they’re all working hard to go get it done.”
Speaking of the future, Munoz certainly sees plenty of promise, especially on the offensive side where he resides.
One is true freshman running back Zylan Perry.
“Zylan Perry is going to be a phenomenal football player here,” Munoz said. “He’s going to be one of the guys who will be in the upper echelon of some of the guys that have come through here.”
At his position of tight end, Terrance Carter might provide another threat to stretch the field.
“He will be a dual-threat type of tight end,’’ Munoz said. “He’ll be able to block, he’ll be able to pass catch, you can flex him out. Run past safeties, run past linebackers and make the athletic catches.”
And like everyone else who has commented on redshirt sophomore wide receiver Lance LeGendre, Munoz is more than impressed with the potential.
“He has really picked up the receiver play at a much faster rate than any of us thought,” Munoz said. “He’s got a chance now to be one of the best receivers that has ever come out of this place, just because of his athletic ability. He can run, he can put his foot in the ground, he’s got great hands, play strength, change of direction. He understands the offense and he understands defenses. He’s just getting used to playing that spot at a full-speed rate on every single snap.”