This could be the most interesting season in coach Garry Brodhead’s decade as the coach of the UL women’s basketball program.
For one, he’s coming off the first Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship of his tenure. The Cajuns finished 16-8 before falling in the Sun Belt tournament finals to East Division champion Troy.
Secondly, he’s got a handful of standouts returning in senior center Ty’Reona Doucet and junior sharpshooter Brandi Williams.
It gets interesting because this roster also is filled with newcomers expected to play critical roles.
“Right now, I can’t tell you who the starters are,” Brodhead said during preseason camp. “We have a lot of kids that can play. We’ve got to find that chemistry and find the 10 kids.”
Doucet supplies a huge safety blanket until all the roles are sorted out. After averaging 10.9 points and 8.0 rebounds a game last season, Doucet was voted the Sun Belt preseason player of the year.
“Her shot has improved over the summer, and she’s improved in her ball handling and passing,” Brodhead said of Doucet. “I think we’re going to see some different things from Ty.”
Williams also has high hopes after averaging 11.9 points and making 45.2% of her 3-pointers last season.
“Her rhythm and tempo in her shot is so good,” Brodhead said of Williams. “It’s probably the best I’ve seen in a while. And the thing that I’ve noticed this year about Brandi is her ability to get in the gym and work on her own. She’s really stepped up in the weight room. Her vertical is 5 or 6 inches improvement over last year.”
Another returning player that has Brodhead thinking big is 5-11 freshman forward Tamera Johnson. A broken nose relegated her to limited duty, but the former Lafayette Christian standout averaged 2.9 points and 1.5 rebounds.
Brodhead sees a difference-maker in Johnson during practices.
“She shows up every day at 110%,” he said.
In a game against Louisiana Tech last year, Johnson’s potential flashed with 17 points before her nose was broken. Unfortunately, she’s already broken her nose again this season, but that hasn't tempered Brodhead's enthusiasm.
“She can rebound,” he said. “She’s going to block out, and she’s going to do all the fundamental things well. She’s very, very coachable.”
Brodhead also believes Johnson has the potential to become the team’s defensive stopper.
He said one of his team's issues is the ability to rebound, where the Cajuns will need help from their guards against taller teams on the schedule.
Another problem in recent years has been settling on a floor leader. Brodhead hopes he’s got two candidates in Alabama sophomore transfer Destiny Rice and Old Dominion freshman transfer Lanay Wheaton.
Part of the point guard’s job is figuring out a way to get the best out of the athletic duo of sophomore guard Makayia Hallmon and junior guard Destiny McAfee.
Hallmon averaged 7.0 points and 1.9 rebounds last season, while McAfee added 4.7 points and 3.0 rebounds.
“She’s gotten better defensively, and she’s getting better in every aspect of the game,” Brodhead said of Hallmon. “She can score. She’s a shooter. When she starts to miss, it kind of piles up. That’s when we need to get her out of her way. You know shooters don’t worry about missing shots, but it still bothers her, so we’ve got to work on that.”