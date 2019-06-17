UL softball added a versatile athlete to its 2020 roster on Monday, as Cajuns coach Gerry Glasco announced the addition Geana Torres.
Torres, a rising sophomore, is a utility player who spent the 2019 season at Missouri.
A member of the 2017 Puerto Rican junior national team, Torres batted .294 over 39 appearances in her first collegiate season. Nearly half of her hits went for extra bases.
“Geana has a very pure left-handed swing and also has the potential to develop into a very dangerous power hitter,” Glasco said. “She will provide us with added depth at several key positions, as she can catch, play the outfield or cover first base if needed.”
The Rochester, New Hampshire, product worked her way into the Mizzou lineup during the 2019 season, garnering 29 starts (11 in SEC play) and appeared in every games at the Los Angeles Regional. She collected 20 hits, powered by five doubles and four home runs, and served as the designated player.
Over her four-year prep career at Spaulding High School, Torres hit .460 with 92 hits, 56 runs, 66 RBI, a .505 on-base percentage and a .695 slugging percentage. On the club level, she posted a .500-plus batting average, 40 home runs and more than 200 RBIs.
In her appearances with the PRJNT at the 2017 Women’s Softball World Championship, Torres hit .344 with eight runs scored and three RBIs in 29 at-bats, playing left field or catcher and batting either second or third in the lineup. She helped lead the team to third-place finish in the 26-team event.
Torres is the fourth transfer — and the third from a Power 5 program — to be added to UL's roster since the conclusion of the 2019 season. She joins fellow Missouri teammate Callie Martin, Oregon’s Mia Camuso and Miami Dade College's Melissa Mayeux, all of whom were introduced on June 5.