MONROE A somewhat encouraging first half was followed by a nightmare second half for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
The result was a frustrating 21-17 road loss to the ULM Warhawks on Saturday at Malone Stadium.
"It's simple," UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. "You can't make those types of mistakes and expect to win a football game. It was just self-inflicted wounds that were just egregious. Things that we never see in practice, never see happen."
"You just have to go back to work and you have to quit killing yourself."
A bad snap on a punt gave the Warhawks a gift 8-yard touchdown drive to get close and then an 89-yard completion to Tyrone Howell set up a 2-yard game-winning touchdown run by Malik Jackson with 6:51 left to play.
The Cajuns crossed midfield on their next two drives, but one ended in an interception and the last-ditch one in a sack.
The loss was UL’s first road loss in Monroe since 2004. It was the first West Division loss since moving to division play in 2018.
It was also UL’s first loss in a Sun Belt season opener since falling to Coastal Carolina in the first league game of the Billy Napier era.
Offensively, the Cajuns showed progress, but only rushed the ball for 86 yards.
Defensively, UL allowed 227 yards rushing and gave up the one big 89-yarder to set up the game-winning score.
Quarterback Chandler Fields finished the game 20-of-34 passing for 231 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Ben Wooldridge was 5-of-7 passing for 37 yards.
Howell had three catches for 124 yards, while Andrew Henry had 11 carries for 123 yards and a score.
"I was pleased with the way we came out and started and in the second half, we had opportunities," Desormeaux said. "We just left too many out there."
It was a first half of joy and frustration all rolled up in one.
On the good side, the offense looked a lot more explosive, scoring on its first two possessions.
Fields hit three of four passes on the first drive for 40 yards and Chris Smith added a 27-yard run to get inside ULM’s 10. Fields did the honors with a 9-yard touchdown run with 7:56 left in the first quarter.
The second drive was a 4-play, 60-yard drive in 1:51, connecting on a 50-yard touchdown pass with Michael Jefferson for a 14-7 lead over ULM with 5:11 left in the opening period.
That followed a 75-yard touchdown run up the middle by ULM’s Henry on the previous possession.
After that second touchdown drive is when the frustration began for the Cajuns. Three of the next four possessions began in great field position and UL could only muster one field goal out of it.
"We came up a little bit short at the end of the first half," Desormeaux said. "We ended up in some backed up situation and again had some mistakes that backed ourselves up a little bit. ."
The first possession began at the ULM 48 after a short 21-yard punt. That resulted in a three-and-out. The next one started at UL’s 46 and was promising with two first downs to end the first quarter, but Dre’lyn Washington fumbled at the ULM 35.
Two drives later, the drive began at the ULM 20 thanks to a Courtline Flowers interception and 35-yard return.
It was Wooldridge’s turn and a third-and-one run was stuffed. Desormeaux settled for a 28-yard Preston Stafford field goal for a 17-7 lead with 7:25 left until halftime.
Incredibly, ULM actually outgained the Cajuns 226-182 in total yards in the first half, despite the Warhawks having four drives that were three-and-out – three punts and one interception – and one that only lasted five plays with one first down.
The frustration continued into the second half. Except for one play, the entire third quarter was filled by one drive for each offense.
ULM’s drive ended when Kam Pedescleaux forced a fumble and Bralen Trahan recovered for the Cajuns to set gain possession at their own 28.
UL then took its turn to shoot itself in the foot. The Cajuns drove 66 yards on 13 plays in 6:47, only to see the snap on a 23-yard field goal attempt get past holder Dalen Cambre.
To make it even worse, Cambre overthrew a wide-open Neal Johnson in the end zone during scramble mode to keep UL’s lead at 17-7.
Frustration turned into a nightmare for the Cajuns in the fourth quarter. A bad snap on punt gave the Warhawks an 8-yard touchdown drive to cut UL’s lead to 17-14 with 11:07 left to play.
"They were pretty critical to say the least," Desormeaux said. "The bottom line is we need to go finish drives on offense. the kicker hit them good this week and we said, 'We're going take points when we get them.' We went out there and think you're kicking a sure thing and those things kill you You can't have those things happen and win football games."
Then ULM hit Tyrone Howell on an 89-yard completion. Two plays later, the Warhawks got a 2-yard touchdown run for a 21-17 lead over the Cajuns with 6:51 left to play.