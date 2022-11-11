Georgia Southern had the best punter and field goal kicker entering Thursday’s game, but that didn’t account for the kick coverage part of special teams in UL’s 36-17 win.
Eric Garror returned the Eagles’ second punt 28 yards.
Three drives later, Dontae Fleming returned a 39-yard punt 50 yards to the Ga. Southern 28. On the very next play, Michael Jefferson caught a 28-yard pass from Ben Wooldridge for a 21-7 lead with 10:45 left until halftime.
“This week, coach (Luke) Paschall felt like we had an opportunity to essentially get them to punt it away from Eric by our alignment,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Basically what we did was we dropped Dontae out from a hold-up position. We got them to put it to the left and Eric Garror might be the best decoy in America … when he took off running to his left and Dontae dropped back, everyone chased the ball.”
The work still wasn’t done, though.
“Dontae really made a good decision,” Desormeaux further explained. “It wasn’t a great punt. He kind of surveyed the field and saw that he had an opportunity grab it and had a good return.”
The Eagles attempted to return the favor with a 58-yard kickoff return late in the second quarter, but it was called back by holding.
Later in the game, Chris Smith returned a kickoff 39 yards to set up a Kenny Almendares 40-yard field goal to end the game’s scoring.
For the game, UL held a 167-60 edge in hidden return yardage.
Historic kicking day
Despite missing seven field goals this season and playing against the Sun Belt’s leader in field goals in Georgia Southern’s Alex Raynor, it was the Ragin’ Cajuns owning the edge in that department.
Kenny Almendares tied a school record with five field goals – along with Rafael Septien on Oct 5, 1974 against Lamar and Mike Lemoine on Sept. 9, 1989 against Central Michigan.
“I’m glad that I’m able to help out the team, because at times I feel like when I miss that I’m letting them down and not doing my job,” Almendares said. “The momentum decreases because I miss one. I’m just glad I made every single thing I had today.”
After missing two in the loss to Troy, Almendares said he practiced the kicks he missed Monday, despite the plan to rest his leg on that day.
“I just went to the ones that I missed and worked on that – more on the shorter ones,” Almendares said. “They’re short, but they’re tougher in angles, so I put a little more on that.”
And in case you’re wondering, yes, Almendares definitely prefers the long attempts.
“I’m always hoping that they give me a long one, because I like the long ones,” he said.
Suddenly, he’s now 12 out of 17 on field goals.
“I wouldn’t say my confidence gets shaken,” he added. “It’s more like I started overthinking stuff, like maybe I need to fix something in the middle of a game and I shouldn’t because I do practice like I’m supposed to.”
Aces in the hole
There was plenty of unrest about the possibility of UL not making a bowl after losing to Troy 23-17 this past Saturday.
And while there’s still very much a chance that can happen to the 5-5 Cajuns, perhaps UL had some trump cards in their back pocket all along?
It’s called history. It’s not a large sample size, but the Cajuns’ success rate against two of their last three opponents is about as good as it can be.
UL is now 5-1 all-time against Georgia Southern.
Unless the Cajuns knock off Florida State, that’ll require a road win at Texas State in the finale. Well, UL is 9-0 all time against the Bobcats.
Even worse, every win has been by double figures. The closest one was a 44-34 win in San Marcos two years ago.