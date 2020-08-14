He was coming off an injury-plagued season after suffering a knee injury in the season opener against Mississippi State in the Superdome.

Then three practices into the spring season, the coronavirus quickly put a halt on college athletics all over the country.

Now less than a month from the scheduled start of his redshirt senior season, is all of this trouble and frustrating obstacles really worth it to UL offensive lineman Ken Marks?

You bet it is.

“No, I never thought that I would call it (a career),” Marks said.

For the Beaumont, Texas native, all the reasons his personal health and a worldwide pandemic gave him to just move on with his life simply paled in comparison to his internal motivation.

“I always had a thing that I want to finish things on my terms, so being it was an injury that I couldn’t do anything about, I wanted to work back and get myself in position to play again this upcoming season,” Marks explained.

Also spurring Marks to play to the echo of his career was how well the Cajuns performed last season with an historic 11-3 campaign.

“When I saw the team do good things and have a season like that, it made me want to come back even more,” Marks said. “I was ready to go in spring and now that we’re in fall camp, I’m 100 percent now.”

It just so happened that for the 6-4, 308-pounder, chasing that dream of going out on his terms required dealing with all the waiting and uncomfortable coronavirus protocols.

“When you come up here, you know what you’re getting yourself into,” Marks said. “Our trainers and our staff all set up a plan where we have to wear our masks everywhere and in practice, we have shield guards and face masks to try to limit any spread of anything. I don’t think we’ve had any positive COVID tests.”

A respected member of the team, Marks is on the team’s leadership group and echoes the team’s intense desire to play.

“The guys on it, we have a couple of sixth-year guys, so we’ve always worked to get back to this point to play, so we all have a mindset as we speak for the team that we do want to play no matter what is going on,” Marks said. “But if the NCAA sees fit to it, then we have to abide by that.”

UL coach Billy Napier is certainly glad Marks didn’t choose to hang it up.

“First of all, Ken is a great human being,” Napier said. “He’s very intelligent, very mature and a guy who has played a ton of snaps for us. It was unfortunate that he got hurt last year. We’re excited about having Ken back.”

Assuming the Cajuns get to play this fall with so many uncertainties, the next question is, how exactly will Marks fit into a deep offensive line?

While Marks’ versatility will help, the former Beaumont Central standout fully realizes “we’ve got about 10 or 11 guys that could go in and start if we were playing today.”

As a junior, he started 14 games at left guard and returned at that same spot last season, before going down in the season opener.

“He’s a very versatile player who can play guard, can play tackle and also can be an emergency center,” Napier said. “So Ken brings a certain element of leadership and maturity to that room that I think is going to be needed.”

Once training camp arrived, Marks’ initial chore was to get back in shape after such an unusual offseason.

“I actually need to lose a couple pounds,” he laughed. “The quarantine kind of did me bad. Other than that, just rehabbing my knee. Now I’m here, ready to go.”

Marks knows it’s no guarantee that he’ll get his starting job back. His replacement - O’Cyrus Torrence – quickly transformed himself in a freshman All-American last season, and center Cole Prudhomme is back hungry for playing time battling with Shane Vallot at center or potentially with Marks at guard.

“(Offensive coordinator) Coach (Rob) Sale has a good plan,” Marks said. “You always have to elevate your game to match what somebody else is doing. You set a standard and you don’t want to even play below anything. You want to keep playing at that standard. So for me to say I want deescalate my play would be not smart.”