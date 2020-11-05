The prospects for the UL women's basketball season are looking bright with two Ragin' Cajuns named to the preseason All-Sun Belt team and coach Garry Brodhead's team picked to finish second in the West Division race.
Senior forward Ty'Reona Doucet was recognized as a first-team selection after averaging 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds a game, while Williams was a third-team pick after averaging 11.7 points with 41 3-pointers last season.
In the team poll, the Cajuns got 111 votes to put them second in the West and fourth overall. Troy was picked to win the East with 140 votes and South Alabama was picked to win the West with 112.
Sun Belt Preseason Women's Basketball Coaches Poll
OVERALL
1. Troy 140 (9)
2. UTA 115 (1)
3. South Alabama 112 (1)
4. Louisiana 111 (1)
5. Little Rock 99
6. Coastal Carolina 83
7. Arkansas State 78
8. Appalachian State 56
9. Georgia State 44
10. Georgia Southern 41
11. Texas State 37
12. ULM 20
EAST DIVISION
Troy, South Alabama, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Georgia State, Georgia Southern
WEST DIVISION
UTA, Louisiana, Little Rock, Arkansas State, Texas State, ULM
Preseason All-Sun Belt team
FIRST TEAM
Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama
Ty'Reona Doucet, UL
Alexus Dye, Troy
Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina
Savannah Jones, South Alabama
SECOND TEAM
Teal Battle, Little Rock
Pre Stanley, Appalachian State
Jasmine Robinson, Troy
Da'Nasia Hood, Texas State
Taylor Hosendove, Georgia State
THIRD TEAM
Jireh Washington, Arkansas State
Claire Chastain, UTA
Brandi Williams, UL
Felmas Koranga, Troy
Katie Ferrell, UTA