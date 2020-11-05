The prospects for the UL women's basketball season are looking bright with two Ragin' Cajuns named to the preseason All-Sun Belt team and coach Garry Brodhead's team picked to finish second in the West Division race.

Senior forward Ty'Reona Doucet was recognized as a first-team selection after averaging 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds a game, while Williams was a third-team pick after averaging 11.7 points with 41 3-pointers last season.

In the team poll, the Cajuns got 111 votes to put them second in the West and fourth overall. Troy was picked to win the East with 140 votes and South Alabama was picked to win the West with 112.

Sun Belt Preseason Women's Basketball Coaches Poll

OVERALL 

1. Troy 140 (9)

2. UTA 115 (1)

3. South Alabama 112 (1)

4. Louisiana 111 (1)

5. Little Rock 99

6. Coastal Carolina 83

7. Arkansas State 78

8. Appalachian State 56

9. Georgia State 44

10. Georgia Southern 41

11. Texas State 37

12. ULM 20

 EAST DIVISION

Troy, South Alabama, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Georgia State, Georgia Southern

 WEST DIVISION

UTA, Louisiana, Little Rock, Arkansas State, Texas State, ULM

Preseason All-Sun Belt team

FIRST TEAM

Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama

Ty'Reona Doucet, UL

Alexus Dye, Troy

Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina

Savannah Jones, South Alabama

 SECOND TEAM

Teal Battle, Little Rock

Pre Stanley, Appalachian State

Jasmine Robinson, Troy

Da'Nasia Hood, Texas State

Taylor Hosendove, Georgia State

 THIRD TEAM

Jireh Washington, Arkansas State

Claire Chastain, UTA

Brandi Williams, UL

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Katie Ferrell, UTA

