It probably was one of the easiest commitments UL coach Bob Marlin ever received in his long career as a collegiate coach.
Chancellor White of Foster High in Richmond, Texas knew of Marlin long before he ever met him.
White’s father, Frank, played for Marlin at Sam Houston State back in 1998.
“Growing up, my Dad would tell me coach Marlin stories,” said White, who verbally committed to the Cajuns last summer and signed in the fall. “I always knew the type of guy he was. When I finally got a chance to meet him, it just gave me a great vibe.
“He’s a great guy and that played a big role. I definitely want to play for a guy like coach Marlin.”
Also pursuing White were Houston, Texas A&M, Central Florida, Louisiana Tech and Wyoming.
“He reminds me a lot of my Dad and how he raised me,” White concluded. “It was kind of a natural decision.”
As it turned out, the player Marlin initially recruited got even more accomplished during his recently-completed senior season.
The 6-foot-6 White averaged 28.7 points this past season, along with 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. That came after a junior season when White averaged 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
He scored over 2,000 points in his high school career.
“He can score,” Marlin said of White. “He plays hard, he’s long.”
In fact, Marlin sees White as a prime candidate to play in Kobe Julien’s wing spot while Julien finishes up his rehab after a late-season knee injury. Marlin said Julien is “ahead of the game” in his rehab process.
In other UL injury news, Durey Cadwell had surgery and will be lost for the upcoming season.
“With Kobe being hurt, it’s a great opportunity for Chancellor to step up and play. He can play either wing spot.”
In addition to his family connection with Marlin, White said his visits to UL also sold him.
“The connection I had with my teammates and the connection I made on my visits with a lot of the locals and the coaching staff,” White said. “That just really stood out to me. Everybody wanted to get to know me right off the bat.
It's just a real family-oriented kind of group that we have in Acadiana. I just want to be a part of that and try to do something special.”
The primary attraction for most schools to White was his scoring ability, but White contends there’s more to his game than just scoring.
“I feel like I give 100% on defense,” he said. “One of my biggest things is if you get a defensive stop, you need to go score the ball. I love defense. It's a big part of my game. I take it very seriously. I don't think a lot of people take it too seriously any more, but I always have.”
White said he also has a list of areas to upgrade.
“Ball handling and pick-and-role reads because we’ve got some good bigs,” he said, “and really just getting my teammates involved.”