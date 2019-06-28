The recovery from heart surgery for UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux took another step by moving his treatment to Oschner Health Center in New Orleans “to initiate the advancement of his recovery,” according to a university statement released Friday.

“Coach Robichaux and his family continue to do everything necessary for his full recovery,” UL director of athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. “I know they are extremely grateful for all the support they are receiving from our community and friends afar.”

Robichaux suffered a heart attack Sunday and then underwent open heart surgery on Monday afternoon.

Following the surgery, the university’s statement said Robichaux is expected to make a full recovery.

Robichaux has coached the Cajuns’ baseball program since 1995 and now has 1,177 career victories. He is the all-time leader in wins for both UL and McNeese State. The Cajuns are coming off a 28-31 season, failing to make NCAA regionals for the third straight season.