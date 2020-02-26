It’s getting down the nitty gritty for the UL women’s basketball program.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are tied for fourth place in the loss column in the Sun Belt race with four games left.
To say coach Garry Brodhead has the conference tournament on his mind is an understatement.
“For us to win the tournament, we’re going to have to win four games,” said Brodhead, whose Cajuns (15-10, 8-6) play at Appalachian State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“So I’m having individual meetings with them and we’re discussing how we’re going to use these next four games — win or lose — to prepare for the tournament.”
After playing Appalachian State (9-17, 6-9) in Boone, North Carolina, the Cajuns travel again for a 1 p.m. meeting with first-place Coastal Carolina (23-3, 13-2) in Conway, South Carolina, on Saturday.
“I think the main thing is, can we win four and be prepared in the tournament to win four?” Brodhead said. “Right now is the time to gel and make sure that you’re paying your best as you go into the tournament.”
The Cajuns’ history in Boone is short and unpleasant. The Mountaineers have won three of the four previous UL visits, all by double figures. UL’s one win was also by double figures.
“App. has a big girl inside. The Bayley (Plummer) kid is playing really well," Brodhead said. "She’s a double-double machine and the point guard is really, really good."
Plummer is averaging 8.2 points and 12.9 rebounds a game.
Coastal, on the other hand, is averaging 78 points a game, has scored more than 100 points twice this season and scored 90 at Georgia Southern last week.
One reason to believe the Cajuns can handle the road trip is the recent success of junior Jomyra Mathis, who has scored a career-high 18 points in each of the last two games.
“Jomyra coming in makes us a little bit bigger and it just looks like she’s a little more comfortable,” Brodhead said. “A lot of times when you’re trying to find yourself, the more comfortable you feel, the better you play. She’s shooting the ball well, she’s not turning it over and she plays really good defense.
“They really play well together.”
Andrea Cournoyer’s injury moved Skyler Goodwin back to the point guard role and Mathis was inserted as a starter at small forward.
“I think it also gives us a more defensive lineup,” Brodhead said.