Options don’t always produce victories, but having more of them certainly makes the coach feel a lot better in pursuit of that daily goal.

So as UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux and his Ragin’ Cajuns begin yet another five-game week at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Louisiana Tech at Russo Park, he suddenly has more options than he’s enjoyed all season long.

+3 Series win over first-place Red Wolves suddenly gives new look to UL's season Perhaps it was O’Neal Lochridge breaking his 0-for-36 slump at the plate with three hits in the first game and another in the nightcap of UL’s…

Or at least it appeared that way after Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of first-place Arkansas State.

For starters, there was the option of his players getting two days rest before a Tuesday mid-week game.

“Very rarely do you get Sunday off, but we were able to get Sunday off to heal up a little bit,” Robichaux said.

The most important new aspect of his club that reached the .500 mark for the first time all season at 17-17 overall and 6-6 in Sun Belt play is the depth of the lineup.

Weekend series could propel Cajuns into turnaround season At a news conference almost two weeks ago, UL associate head coach Anthony Babineaux made a statement that might have seemed like a bit of a H…

“What hurt us in the injuries and guys going cold early in the year, pitchers could kind of weave their way through our lineup,” Robichaux said. “Now our lineup has more depth to it.

“We’re thicker. Now the difference is pitching has to get us off to a good start, because now we had the ability to wear down a pitching staff with a thick lineup.”

For one, Handsome Monica showed signs of the slugger of old against the Red Wolves on Saturday with four hits, including two home runs.

Secondly, Daniel Lahare returned over the weekend from his nagging ankle injury. He hopes for a strong finish after a slow start to the season with a .169 average.

“That’s real good for us,” Robichaux said. “It gives us another option, because when all the guys were down injured, we didn’t have a lot of options. Plus, Danny’s an energy guy and also one of our tougher guys. So it’s good to know that we picked him back up.”

Cajuns complete season sweep of SLU Lions with road win HAMMOND Perhaaps the closer role suits UL senior southpaw Gunner Leger just fine.

Also knocking down the door of late is Tremaine Spears, who is batting .438 in his past four games, including two homers and seven RBIs in three multi-hit games.

“We talked along the way a couple of times, ‘Hey Coach, how could I maybe get in the lineup?’ ” Robichaux said, “I told him, ‘You’re not a plus defender. Your bat is your plus, so it’s got to play if it’s going to play.’ He’s one that’s gotten on the system, and it’s made him better. It’s taken him a while, because he was a little bit of a spin hitter.”

Then on the mound, the gem sophomore southpaw Logan Savoy threw in last week’s win over Southeastern sets him up to start Tuesday’s game against Tech, which edged UL 3-2 in 10 innings Feb. 20 in Ruston.

Another left-hander, reliever Grant Cox, is another option to start, but only if really needed.

“I would start him if I would need to,” Robichaux said. “I just like him in that (relief) role. He’s just so good at coming in and getting that out and stopping what’s going on and then eating up innings.”

Louisiana Tech at UL

Game: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Russo Park.

Radio: KPEL 1420 AM.

Online: ESPN+.

Records: Tech 21-10, 8-4; UL 17-17, 6-6.

UL hitters: Hayden Cantrelle (.336, 8 HRs, 21 RBIs); Todd Lott (.333, 3 HRs, 18 RBIs); Brennan Breaux (.294, 2 HRs, 18 RBIs). Team: .262, 189 runs, 35 HRs, 63 SBs.

Tech hitters: Mason Mallard (.381, 4 HRs, 22 RBIs); Taylor Young (.342, 1 HR, 16 RBIs); Mason Robinson (.336, 3 HRs, 19 RBIs). Team: .290, 213 runs, 30 HRs, 40 SBs.

UL pitching: Logan Savoy (1-0, 0.77 ERA, 11.2 IP, 7 H, 8 BB, 9 K). Team: 4.50 ERA, 309.2 IP, 295 H, 159 H, 271 K.

Tech pitching: 4.63 ERA, 280 IP, 297 H, 113 BB, 265 K, .274 OBA.