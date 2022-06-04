COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The biggest problem with a baseball team that believes in the philosophy of playing fast, loose, hard and without fear is it sure puts its fans on edge.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns did just that late Friday night in a 7-6 win over No. 2-seeded and defending Big 12 champion TCU in the NCAA College Station regional.
"I thought that it was a heck of a game, and one of our best games of the year from a toughness and aggressiveness standpoint,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “We just kept coming and coming and coming.”
It was quite the return to NCAA regional play for the No. 3-seeded Cajuns (37-21), who claimed the program’s first regional win since defeating Arizona 10-3 in the Lafayette regional back in 2016. The victory set up a showdown with Texas A&M in the winner's bracket Saturday night.
The season began by battling freezing cold temperatures and a rugged early-season schedule. For a long time, it didn’t appear that UL’s offense would be as good advertised. It took awhile before the team’s batting average landed on the .288 figure it took with it to College Station.
The Cajuns blew a few games they could have won prior to Sun Belt play, but they looked forward to the new start that comes with conference play. Instead of hope, that brought more concern when the Cajuns were swept at Troy.
The team responded by winning the next seven league series in a row.
That got hopes up that a big weekend in San Marcos, Texas, could vault UL into the top two in the league. Instead, the Cajuns got swept by Texas State.
Facing the pressure of upholding Deggs’ preseason label as “a regional team,” the Cajuns went to Montgomery, Alabama, for the Sun Belt tournament in a must-win scenario and pulled it off.
The Cajuns walked a tightrope again, but Jacob Schultz delivered a 142-pitch gem to beat Texas State 3-2 in the semifinals.
Then the Cajuns were confronted with a 5-0 hole against Georgia Southern in the finals. They didn't blink while rallying to claim a 7-6 win to fulfill their coach’s preseason assessment.
The Horned Frogs certainly learned about UL’s resolve in Friday’s contest.
UL entered the game seventh nationally in stolen bases. Despite getting thrown out twice early, UL didn’t back down.
“First, I want to tip my hat to Louisiana,” TCU acting coach Bill Mosiello said. “They did a really good job of competing and stayed really aggressive. We did a good job of throwing a couple guys out, and they still had the guts to steal a bag that ended up being a big run for them.”
It appeared the Cajuns might actually do things the easy way against TCIU with two early home runs from Will Veillon and Trey LaFleur for a 3-0 lead against TCU starter Riley Cornelio.
The fans wearing red likely weren’t fooled. This flawed yet lovable team always seems to do things the hard way.
In the third inning, the Cajuns elected to pitch to TCU’s top hitter Tommy Sacco with two outs and first base open. The .350 hitter deposited it over the wall in left to narrow the lead to 3-2.
Then UL sophomore catcher Julian Brock misplayed a sacrifice bunt to help the Horned Frogs get two unearned runs in the fifth and grab a 4-3 lead.
Instead of wilting, Brock sparked a two-run answer in the next inning with a two-out RBI single.
“Coach is very big on responding,” Brock said. “I feel like in that moment, I had to do something big. We had two outs and that’s typically our bread-and-butter. I felt like that was a good opportunity to tack one on that stolen base that Heath (Hood) had.
“That was huge. To be a momentum-killer, that’s a big trait for a team to have.”
Then C.J. Willis came through with an RBI triple to give UL the lead for good at 5-4.
All seven runs and seven of the eight hits UL produced came with two outs.
“That’s kind of what we work on is with two outs,” Willis said. “That’s what we like doing. It’s kind of our bread-and-butter. Our job is just to get it to the next guy. Don’t try to do too much, just put the ball in play and make the defense make a play.
“Sometimes, it works out and sometimes it doesn’t, but you have to put pressure on the defense.”
Bo Bonds delivered a gutsy relief effort to earn the win, giving up two runs on three hits, two walks and striking out seven in 4⅔ innings.
“That’s been him all year, man,” Deggs said of Bonds’ relief effort. “He is a warrior on the mound. He loves to compete. He’s an adrenaline junkie. We live for that big moment.
“I would have loved to stick with him right there. It’s unfortunate, with that last pitch, he felt a little discomfort and I didn’t want to chance anything with him.”
The obstacles just keep on coming for this squad.
Designated hitter Connor Kimple didn’t play Friday while still battling a bad back. Bonds' issue raised concern, and Deggs confirmed that speedy center fielder Max Marusak popped his hamstring in the top of the seventh.
Several others are playing hurt while trying to take this team as far as it can possibly go.
“We’ve got some guys playing banged up, playing hurt,” Deggs said. “It just speaks to the brotherhood these kids have. That’s their strength, their bond. You saw that play out tonight.”
Really, all season long.