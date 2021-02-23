BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Brock Appiah and Ryan Theyard showed the way on the men's side.
Kiana Foster, Reagan Leleux and Serenity Rogers excelled in women's competition.
Together, they helped pace Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns to a pair of Top 5 finishes at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Meet that concluded here on Tuesday.
The Cajuns scored 111 points for third place among the men, trailing only Arkansas State (155) and Texas State (147.5), while the surprising Cajun women were fourth with 65.5 points behind ASU (145), Texas State (94.5) and Troy (90) – just ahead of South Alabama's 64.
Appiah high-stepped his way to a 21.31 time to win the 200-meter dash after an earlier third place in the 60 of 6.88, with UALR's Cameron Jackson (6.75) first and UL's Trejun Jones (6.87) second.
Yves Cherubin was third in the 60 hurdles in 8.14.
Theyard was the spotlight performer in the field, winning the triple jump with a best effort of 50-5.5, and scoring a fifth place 6-8 in the high jump.
A pair of runner-up finishes came from Obdarius Ware in the long jump (24-0) and Cole Courtois (17-3) in the pole vault.
The 4x400 relay foursome of Appiah, Jamhad Booth, Jones and Tyrell Hargrove brought home the stick in second place at 3:16.46 to seal the deal.
Foster was unstoppable for the Cajun women.
First, she posted a 7.31 to win the 60-meter dash over Melissa Jefferson of Coastal Carolina (7.61), then her sizzling 23.97 bested Jefferson (24.03) and all others in the 200.
Rogers won the other speed event with an 8.46 in the 60 hurdles.
The versatile Leleux was the hurdles runner-up at 8.50, completing a 1-2 punch in the event.
And Leleux brought home her second SBC Indoor pole vault title in three years with an easy 13-1 effort, needing just two jumps for the crown.