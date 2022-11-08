Most of UL’s opponents during the 2022 season have been run-first offensive teams that lean heavily on their defenses.
That changes dramatically for the Ragin’ Cajuns when they host Georgia Southern at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPNU at Cajun Field.
“They’re a little different than maybe some of the other teams that we’ve played,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said.
Indeed.
Georgia Southern (5-4, 2-3) easily leads the Sun Belt at 330.2 passing yards a game.
That should be an interesting matchup with UL’s defense, which ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in pass defense.
The most ironic aspect of that matchup is the Eagles have been an option rushing offense for decades. In one year under new head coach Clay Helton, Georgia Southern is a high-flying attack.
“I think it’s impressive what they’ve done this year,” Desormeaux said. “To be able to completely not only flip the rosters — everybody talks about the portal — but you’ve got to get the right guys and they’ve done a phenomenal job.
“They spread it out. Coach Helton has been coaching ball for a long time now and coached some really good football teams. They spread it around, they spread you out and take advantage throws.”
Buffalo transfer Kyle Van Trease leads the way at 258-of-419 passing for 2,982 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
“Their quarterback runs the system really, really well,” Desormeaux said. “He came from Buffalo and he’s won a bunch of games in his career. He’s a veteran. He’s seasoned. He’s seen a lot of different things.”
Making the task for UL’s defense even tougher is having to prepare for a complex passing game on a short week.
“I think it is (more complicated),” Desormeaux said. “Even if you play man-to-man, you still want to know the patterns that they run. You still want to have an idea of split rules — 3x1, 2x2, this guy’s at No. 1, this guy’s at No. 4.
“However you slice it up, you want to know the combinations that they run. So yeah, it is.”
The Eagles are loaded with targets in Khaleb Hood (60-685, 2 TDs), Devin Burgess (53-642, 6 TDs), Jeremy Singleton (48-508, 2 TDs) and Amare Jones (35-483, 6 TDs).
“When it’s a team that throws it a lot and they’re good at it, it’s hard to match patterns,” Desormeaux explained. “Especially if you play zone and you try to pattern-match a little bit and you try to get guys in the right spots, yeah, it is more difficult. It’ll be a challenge for us.
“We’re going to really have to lock in and do a great job of in a short week, getting them the looks that we need. Our players are going to have to do a great job studying the opponent to go out there and have some success.”
But the Eagles are also leading the Sun Belt in points scored at 36.2 a game and in third-down conversions (52.82), thanks somewhat to a capable running game as well with Jalen White (142-743, 10 TDs) and Gerald Green (76-431, 6 TDs).
“The thing to me that I think is undervalued for them is the fact that they still do run the ball effectively,” Desormeaux said. “When they get opportunities and they get light boxes, they’re making it count. They’ve gashed some big runs when they get a light box and you don’t fit it right.
“They run through arm tackles. They’re downhill, they’re physical runners.”
There are other rankings that may favor the Cajuns (3-4, 2-4) in this short-week matchup. For example, the Eagles’ defense ranked last in rushing defense (223.0) and 13th in passing defense (261.5).
Despite playing without the right side of its offensive line in guard Jax Harrington and tackle Carlos Rubio in Saturday’s 23-17 loss to Troy, UL became just the second team to eclipse 200 rushing yards against the Trojans’ defense.
“Our guys just did a really nice job upfront,” Desormeaux said. “They IDed it well. I thought we had a good plan for them. We felt like we were going to be able to run the football.
“I thought the tight ends did a great job. They were bringing a lot of field pressure that we had to cut out. The backs did a nice job. They were pressing it and getting vertical.”
The other big advantage the visiting Eagles have in the matchup is kicking. With two ex-Eagles in the NFL these days in Tyler Bass and Younghoe Koo and current kicker Alex Raynor leads the Sun Belt with 13 field goals in 15 tries.
"We’re going to need him to make field goals down the stretch," Desormeaux said of UL kicker Kenny Almendares missing two field goals Saturday.