After No. 20 UL finished off an 11-3 run-rule win over Lipscomb on Saturday at the Youngsville Sports Complex, Melissa Mayeux didn’t feel much like a hero.
Truthfully, she felt pain all over, but there was a smile on her face.
After all, the senior from Le Barcares, France knew she was the hero of the weekend for the Ragin’ Cajuns, and she knew all her teammates felt the same.
“It hurts my knees, but I’m glad I can step up for my team and let Sophie (Piskos) recover quickly,” Mayeux said.
“I hate the cold. My head hurts, my knee are gone. I’m old now.”
Since starting catcher Sophie Piskos suffered an injury in Thursday’s loss to Alabama, Mayeux’s caught a doubleheader both Friday and Saturday.
Mayeux caught some as a youngster growing up playing baseball, but only caught one inning last season and doesn’t regularly practice behind the plate.
“I’m surprised,” Mayeux said of the job she’s done so far. “I’m doing good right now. I’m still not happy with my performance. I want to do better for my team and be better, so I’ll never get satisfied.”
Her sacrifice certainly isn’t lost on Glasco and the coaching staff.
“Four games and extra inning games and long games,” Glasco said. “She’s just a great kid. Our kids love her. Everyone in our dugout knows that the hardest-working kid on our team is Melissa Mayeux.
“She outworks everyone. She makes it impossible to outwork her, so it’s really good when you see a kid who is just blue-collar and gives you that much energy and hard work behind the scenes gets to step up in a huge spot like that and be big for our team.”
Offensively, Mayeux got two of the Cajuns’ second straight 14-hit attack and drove in a run.
“She can hit,” Glasco said. “She would have had two home runs today and I think she would have had one last night too if we hadn’t played in a park with the wind blowing straight in.”
Stormy Kotzelnick continued her hot hitting as well at 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Laney Credeur was 2-for-4 with an RBI as well.
The big bomb, though, came from shortstop Alexa Langeliers with a two-run shot to leftcenter through the stiff wind to cap UL’s four-run sixth inning that got the game to 11-3.
“She’s just a great young talent,” Glasco said. “Langeliers has proven to be a really tough competitor.”
She was 2-for-3 with the homer and two RBIs in the game.
In the circle, Karly Heath got the win after allowing three runs on four hits, four walks and striking out five.
“We’re in good shape right now as a team,” Mayeux said. “We still have some room to get better, but I love where we’re at right now. I hope we keep growing as a team.”
The Cajuns (now 10-1) will next play Alabama again at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Crimson Tide beat UL 9-1 on Thursday.
“I think the kids will come into this next game a whole lot more humble,” Glasco said. “They really went in with a lot of confidence the last time and Alabama took us to the woodshed. I think it’s going to be really interesting. They’ll know how to respect a top five opponent. It was a good lesson we learned.”