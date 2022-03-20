Now for something completely different,
UL newcomer Sophie Daigle has been a hit in distance races for the Cajun women. She made a splash with wins in the 3,000 and 5,000 meters at the Sun Belt Indoors Championships.
Then late Friday night, she topped all comers in the 10,000 meters at 35:52.50.
So, what was her assignment on Saturday? She was inserted into the 800 meters. Sprint work for the distance star, perhaps.
"She has a coach who doesn't like to give days off," head coach Lon Badeaux said. "It was nothing more than that, I can assure you."
Nothing wrong with a little experimentation.
The Cajuns, who had been idle for three weeks, came up with some solid performances.
Nathan Fergusson and Zach Simpson went 1-4 in the 400 hurdles (Fergusson at 53.71), Yves Cherobin (13.91) and Chandler Mixon were 1-2 in the 110 hurdles, Ryland Theyard win the high jump at 2.05 meters and both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays placed second,
Kennedy London won the women's 100 in 11.85, Serenity Reyes (12.36) and London were 1-2 in the 100 hurdles and Taylor Davis (1.75) ruled the high jump. UL was also second in the 4x100 and 4x400.
"Every day we work to se how good we can be," Badeaux said. . "It was a good experience for some of them to get some success today, The reality is, we can be a lot better."
One example is freshman sprinter Kashie Crockett, who finished third in the 200 Friday night at 21.03.
"His event in high school was the 300 hurdles," Badeaux said. "I think he has the potential to be an NCAA Regional qualifier in the 400 hurdles. But, Friday we had him run the 200."
The next step finds Cajun throwers and relay squads headed to Austin for the Texas Relays.