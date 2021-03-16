It wasn’t hard to figure out why Illinois’ golf team is ranked fifth nationally, and why the Fighting Illini has now won six Louisiana Classics titles.
Illinois had five of the top seven individual finishers and set multiple records Tuesday in the final round of the 36th annual tournament, winning the team title by a record 38 strokes at Oakbourne Country Club.
“Respect where respect is due,” said UL coach Theo Sliman, whose Ragin’ Cajuns finished second for their best Classics finish since 2009. “They are a legitimate national contender. It takes something special to do what they did … and they’re unbeaten this spring.”
The Illini won for the third time on the Gulf Coast in the spring season, winning the Mobile (Alabama) Intercollegiate in February and then capturing LSU’s tournament in Baton Rouge two weeks ago.
Three players finished at 9-under-par or better in the three-round tournament, led by individual medalist Jerry Ji who added a six-under 66 on Tuesday to his opening day 68-69 scores. His 203 total tied the tournament record for 54-hole scoring, matching the mark of former Illini standout Thomas Detry in 2015.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart and four-time All-Big 10 selection Michael Feagles tied for second at 11-under 207 and Giovanni Tadiotto finished fifth at 6-under 210.
“Depth is going to be our key this year,” Illinois coach Mike Small said. “That’s been there all spring. When our first guy out (Tadiotto) shoots 6-under (66) that’s a good statement, and Jerry finishing it up with another 66. Top to bottom, all of our guys were on point today.”
Illinois’ 823 score blew away the old 54-hole record of 835 set by Texas A&M in 2018, and the Illini’s final-round 20-under 268 was the best single-round team score in tournament history by five strokes.
Illinois had also won four straight titles from 2013-17.
“We hadn’t done this in four years,” Small said, “but that’s the good thing about this golf course. If you play well here, you’ll score. We come here for the course as much as anything else. … It’s a challenge, and it’s a really good shotmaker’s course. There’s a lot to like about playing here this time of year.”
The Cajuns had a lot to like, with their runner-up finish coming on the heels of finishing outside the top 10 in the past two Classics. The last time UL managed a top-five finish was a fifth place in 2015. The last time UL finished as high as runners-up was Sliman’s first year as head coach in 2009.
“To finish second at home is something we can build on,” Sliman said. “We had struggled to play well here the last couple of years, the home course kind of got to us, but every one of our kids learned a lot this weekend. That’s what championship golf is about, learning and applying.”
UL’s 3-under 861 score, after a five-over 293 in Tuesday’s final round, was good enough to nose out North Texas (864), while Sam Houston finished fourth at 867. North Texas and Sam Houston State entered the event ranked in the top 50 nationally.
Peter Hinnant, who carded an 8-under 64 in Monday’s second round for the second-best score in Classics history, finished with a final-round 77 and tied for ninth along with teammate Hudson Dubinski (70-71-74) at 1-under 215. Charlie Flynn, who followed a 79 opening round Monday with 68-70 scores, finished at 1-over 217 to finish 16th and give the Cajuns three top-20 finishers for the first time since 2009.
Sam Houston’s William Holcomb was the only non-Illinois finisher in the top five, taking fourth place at 71-66-71—208.
Monday’s best round also hit the record book, with Kansas City’s Corey Teaford carding an 8-under 64 to tie Hinnant’s Monday score and equal the second-best round in Classics history.
36th Louisiana Classics
At Oakbourne Country Club, Lafayette
Tuesday’s Final Scores
TEAM RESULTS
Illinois 282-273-268 – 823
UL 291-277-293 – 861
North Texas 293-284-287 – 864
Sam Houston 290-284-293 – 867
UL-Monroe 289-291-293 – 873
Kansas City 291-301-283 – 875
Rice 293-285-297 – 875
Southern Illinois 294-291-290 – 875
Illinois State 290-292-297 – 879
Texas State 302-287-290 – 879
UTEP 292-297-298 – 887
Michigan 295-295-303 – 893
McNeese State 307-289-300 – 896
Oral Roberts 305-288-306 – 899
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Jerry Ji, Illinois 68-69-66 – 203
Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Illinois 75-65-67 – 207
Michael Feagles, Illinois 68-70-69 – 207
William Holcomb, Sam Houston 71-66-71 – 208
Giovanni Tadiotto, Illinois 72-72-66 – 210
Luis Carrera, Sam Houston 70-67-74 – 211
Tommy Kuhl, Illinois 74-69-70 – 213
Lenny Bergsson, North Texas 75-68-71 – 214
Hudson Dubinski, Louisiana 70-71-74 – 215
Peter Hinnant, Louisiana 74-64-77 – 215
Vicente Marzilio, North Texas 70-74-71 – 215
Corey Teaford, Kansas City 76-75-64 – 215
Other UL Scores
T16. Charlie Flynn 79-68-70 – 217
T28. Bjorn Gudjonsson 73-74-72 – 219
T65. Hunter Hammett 74-77-77 – 228
T70. Justin Caldwell 77-73-80 – 230
75. Jake Marler 77-85-72 – 234
78. Cole Kendrick 79-78-81 – 238