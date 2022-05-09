There were early-season concerns for sure.
Considering the heavy losses from last year’s veteran squad and the high number of newcomers, those worries weren’t out of line.
Even UL coach Gerry Glasco himself expected some trouble in this year’s Sun Belt Conference campaign.
But as the league prepares to begin the conference tournament Tuesday in Mobile, Alabama, UL’s program continues to shine.
Not only did the Cajuns end the regular season extending their streak of consecutive league series won to 73, UL ruled the show on the All-Sun Belt Softball team, announced Monday.
“There’s a really good feeling right now,” Glasco said. “The kids have all bought in. Really the dugout and the locker room have bought in. They understand now what we’re asking. They’re playing selflessly. They just step up. Whoever you put in there, they step up.”
Leading the parade is senior Melissa Mayeux being named the Sun Belt Player of the Year.
For the season, second baseman Mayeux hit .336 with 12 doubles, two triples, six homers and 29 RBIs. She really earned her stripes during a nine-game stretch without starting shortstop Alexa Langeliers where she hit .440 and fielding 21 of 23 tries defensively.
Moreover, Mayeux filled in behind the plate earlier this season when all-Sun Belt catcher Sophie Piskos suffered a concussion and may need to again after Piskos suffered a hyperextended knee this past weekend in Monroe.
It only starts there, however.
Third baseman Jourdyn Campbell earned Newcomer of the Year honors after hitting .416 with 10 doubles, nine homers, 32 RBIs and eight stolen bases.
Joining that duo on the all-Sun Belt first team are Piskos (.370, 8 HRs, 31 RBIs) and designated player Karly Heath (.302, 12 HRs, 37 RBIs).
There were also five second-team selections, including pitchers Kandra Lamb and Sam Landry, as well as first baseman Stormy Kotzelnick (.370, 8 HRs, 45 RBIs, 20 SBs), shortstop Langeliers (.370, 11 HRs, 37 RBIs) and outfielder Maddie Hayden (.367, 26 RBIs, 27 SBs).
Overall, the nine all-league honorees were the second-most in program history, only trailing the 10 in 2002 and 2005.
As a team, the Cajuns were able to extend the consecutive league winning series streak to 73, at times seemingly against all odds.
“I really thought it would end this year,” Glasco said. “I mean I thought that if it’s going to end, this is the year. Now, that said, you get upset next year.
“But this was a team where we had a lot of question marks. You look at next year now with everything we’ve got coming back, we’re going to be pretty good. We’re going to be a salty ball club for the next three years.”
Earlier this season, Glasco commented on how the streak was both a blessing and a curse. It added extra pressure on a young squad that he tried to ease by ignoring it at times.
“The streak, you don’t want to admit you’re proud of it, but you are proud of it,” Glasco said. “When I got here, I think it was at 38 – 37 or 38 – so we’re halfway now. If we win one more series, I think half of that streak will be my teams that won, so I’ve become a little bit more proud of it each day.
“ I take a little bit more ownership for it, because it was something that was gifted to me. I just wanted to keep it going for the girls that got it going before. We’re proud of it as a program.”
A quick glance back at the All-Sun Belt first team, the three honored pitchers are Troy’s Leanna Johnson, South Alabama’s Olivia Lackie and Pitcher of the Year Jessica Mullins of Texas State.
“I’m surprised that with Johnson at Troy and Lackie at South Alabama and Mullins at Texas State, I’m kind of surprised that one of those pitchers – because they’re all such good pitchers and they’ve got good coaches and good teams – I’m surprised we didn’t lose but one game to those three ball clubs,” Glasco said.
“To go 8-1, I think that was the key to keeping the streak, just to dominate those three series the way we did.”
2022 All-Sun Belt Softball team
FIRST TEAM
P Leanna Johnson, Troy, Jr.
P Olivia Lackie, South Alabama, Soph.
P Jessica Mullins, Texas State, Soph.
C Caitlyn Rogers, Texas State, Sr.
1B Kennedy Johnson, ULM, Jr.
1B Kelly Horne, Troy, Jr.
2B Melissa Mayeux, UL, Sr.
SS Hannah Earls, Texas State, Soph.
3B Jourdyn Campbell, UL, Soph.
OF Mackenzie Brasher, South Alabama, Jr.
OF Kayt Houston, App State, Soph.
OF Caroline Nichols, South Alabama, Sr.
OF Makiya Thomas, Coastal Carolina, Sr.
DP Karly Heath, UL, Jr.
Player of the Year - Melissa Mayeux, UL
Pitcher of the Year - Jessica Mullins, Texas State
Newcomer of the Year - Jourdyn Campbell, UL
Freshman of the Year - Ciara Trahan, Texas State
Coach of the Year - Becky Clark, South Alabama
SECOND TEAM
P - Jenna Hardy, South Alabama; Kandra Lamb, UL; Sam Landry, UL; C - Morgan Rios, UTA; 1B - Stormy Kotzelnick, UL; 2B - Alexis Chavez, ULM; SS - Alexa Langeliers, UL; 3B - Meredith Keel, South Alabama; OF - Lourdes Bacon, ULM; Maddie Hayden, UL; Mary Pierce Barnes, App State; Jade Sinness, Troy; Ciara Trahan, Texas State; DP - Cat Crenek, Texas State; Iyanla DeJesus, Coastal Carolina.