There was a time when no one on the 2022 UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team ever heard of terms like RPI and metrics.
They just grabbed a glove or a bat and played the game.
In the mind of coach Matt Deggs, utilizing that approach played a huge role in the Cajuns sweeping Georgia State on the road this past weekend to improve to 23-16 overall and 12-6 in Sun Belt play.
“Obviously it’s a little different than what you’re used to,” said Deggs, whose Cajuns next play Friday at Appalachian State.
Plans are being discussed for the Panthers to play in a new ballpark in the future, but something about the old structure sat well with the Cajuns.
That was an unusual response. Before this weekend, Georgia State was 17-2 in home games, including unbeaten in league games.
“I could see why they were 17-2 at home, just because it’s going to kind of knock the breath out of some teams when they walk in there … but not us,” Deggs said. “It suited us to a T. We’ve have some tough kids, tough-minded, and physically tough. They’ll play you in the parking lot.”
It was a reaction that would have made UL’s legendary coach Tony Robichaux proud.
“It’s rugged is the best way to put it,” Deggs explained. “We all grew up on these fields, right? None of us grew up in really nice stadiums.
“Jonathan Brandon said it best. He said, ‘Coach, it’s like 12-year-old All-Star practice out here.’ I said, ‘That’s the way you need to approach it. Just have fun. We don’t need any frills or extras, man. Let’s just go play.’”
From a pure baseball standpoint, UL’s hitters matched up perfectly.
“If you look at that ballpark, it’s a hitter's dream in the fact that the lines are big — 335 down the lines — but when you get to the gaps, it goes 360 to 385,” Deggs detailed. “So that in itself is going to lock a hitter that knows what he’s doing into a good approach. That’s why they’ve been tough there. They’ve had a good approach at the plate.
“They use the big part of the ballpark, which is not the big part of the ballpark there. It keeps you from spinning off the baseball. We were able to recognize that immediately.”
As a result, UL collected 37 hits — including eight doubles, a triple and four homers — in scoring 25 runs in the series.
“We were able to execute literally almost anything that we wanted to — made adjustments, made in-game adjustments … all the stuff that you want to see and all the stuff that it takes to sweep a good team on the road in tough conditions,” Deggs said.
“(Sunday) was like a video game with what I was calling and it was bang, bang, bang. It’s been a long time since I was able to do all of that stuff and we’ve had more than one game like that this year.”
The irony of the throwback weekend is that it did wonders for the new-school analytics like RPI and strength of schedule.
The Cajuns begin this week with a No. 44 RPI and their nonconference strength of schedule is now fourth nationally. The Sun Belt is practically a Power Five school in baseball these days.
As for the Sun Belt race, UL is in third place, trailing Texas State (15-3) and Georgia Southern (14-4). The Cajuns still have a series at Texas State, which they've already beaten twice.
Texas State’s RPI is currently 47, while Georgia Southern’s RPI moved up to No. 3 this past weekend.
“I still believe we can win this conference,” Deggs said. “I truly do. If you win this league being ranked five, that’s going to be a shoo-in.
“Then obviously you have the option of winning the tournament. If not, we’re a metrics team. It’s going to be interesting.”