UL coach Tony Robichaux endured an overly frustrating season this spring with his Ragin' Cajuns finishing 28-31 overall.

 Advocate Photo by Brad Kemp

There will be a prayer vigil for Ragin' Cajun baseball coach Tony Robichaux at 6:30pm Tuesday at Russo Park.

Robichaux underwent a second surgery at Oschner Health Center and is currently in critical condition under the watchful eye of the Intensive Care Unit.

“Coach Robichaux has received additional medical attention as a result of the incident suffered last Sunday," Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard. "The Robichaux family asks specifically for prayer during this time.”

The event is open to the public.

