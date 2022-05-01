BOONE, N.C. – Finally, Appalachian State was able to slow down UL’s red-hot bats, salvaging a 9-4 win over the Ragin’ Cajuns on Sunday.
The loss dropped UL to third place in the Sun Belt standings. The Cajuns entered Sunday tied for second place with Georgia Southern, but the Eagles won game three of their series with Coastal Carolina 3-2.
As a result, Texas State remains in first place at 17-4, followed by Georgia Southern at 15-6, UL at 14-7 and Coastal Carolina at 13-7-1.
The Cajuns (25-17 overall) finished the seven-game road trip with a 5-2 showing. UL doesn’t have a midweek opponent for the second straight week and will host UTA on Friday.
App State starter Jason Cornatzer limited the Cajuns to two runs on five hits, two walks and four strikeouts in 6.1 innings.
The Cajuns combined for 32 hits and 26 hits over the first two games of the series.
The Mountaineers collected 14 hits in the game, led by Austin Laurent at 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Jacob Whitley at 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
App State scored three runs in the second and four more in the eighth. Trailing 5-2 going to the top of the eighth, the Cajuns appeared to be getting back into the game when Carson Roccaforte homered and Tyler Robertson doubled.
But App State reliever Cameron Carter limited the Cajuns to no more damage in the rest of the inning.
Even worse, the Mountaineers then added four insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to put the game on ice.
Roccaforte, Robertson and Hood also had two hits in the game. Bobby Lada had a solo home run.
Jeff Wilson got the loss for the Cajuns, giving up four runs on eight hits, three walks and striking out just one in three innings.
Jake Hammond had a rough outing, allowing four runs on three hits, two walks and striking out four in 3.2 innings.