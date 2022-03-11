UL’s baseball series opener against Houston on Friday at Russo Park was suspended after two hours and three minutes of play with the game tied 5-5 in the top of the eighth inning because of inclement weather.
The two teams plan to finish the suspended game at 2 p.m. Saturday before playing the regularly scheduled second game of the series 30 minutes after the completion of the suspended game.
Friday’s play was dominated by the home run ball.
The Cajuns hit four home runs while Houston hit a pair. UL’s Heath Hood hit two homers in the game.
Houston starter Logan Clayton gave up five runs on seven hits, no walks and six strikeouts.
UL reliever Brandon Talley pitched a career-high five shutout innings in relief of Tommy Ray.