Being creatures of habit, UL-Lafayette’s football team had to make some adjustments and get used to some unusual distractions this week.

The Ragin’ Cajuns had their first week off since early September last week, and now they’re preparing to head to their sixth bowl in eight years when they take on state rival Tulane in Saturday’s AutoNation Cure Bowl.

“The message to our team right now is we understand this time of year comes with lots of distractions,” coach Billy Napier said, “and we’ve got to be super-focused relative to the things that help you play better. We all want to play well when we’re running out of the tunnel when we’re running out of the tunnel Saturday in Orlando, but it’s more about the routine that we’re in now.”

Napier is a stickler for routine, and the Cajuns’ schedule during the season has helped there. UL-Lafayette had its only open date back on Sept. 8, after a 49-17 opening win over Grambling. It played 12 games in 12 weekends after that, including the Dec. 1 Sun Belt Conference championship game.

That’s why the past 10 days have been a major change. Finals took up most of last week for the squad, which held only one practice on the Wednesday “dead day” when there were no tests, and Napier said his team didn’t start addressing the Green Wave until Sunday’s workout.

“We’ve caught up some,” senior nose guard LaDarrius Kidd said. “We got to watch film some last week and got their basic formations, and guys got their legs back under a little bit and had time for some recovery. It feels like just another game, not a lot of differences.”

The coaches and staff, meanwhile, were locked up with their only available full weekend of recruiting. They hosted a large number of commitments and “critical targets” last weekend while the team was away from drills Friday and Saturday.

To compensate for that, the Cajuns had a longer-than-normal Sunday session and then staged their regular Tuesday practice format on Monday. They’ll follow that with their normal Wednesday drill pattern on Tuesday before traveling to Orlando on Wednesday.

“We kinda got back to a normal routine Sunday and today,” Napier said Monday. “We came off a two-day break and had good practices, a lot of situational work, special teams work, drill work. We’ll lift the guys in the a.m. Wednesday before we travel, and down there we’ll have some meetings, and there’ll be opportunities for some walk-throughs there.

“Our energy has been really good these two days; I do think we need to sharpen up a little bit on the details. We’re still knocking off some of that rust. But these guys know this is about this 2018 team’s legacy, it’s about creating momentum and it’s all about how we finish. We have to view our preparation as our advantage; it’s how we separate ourselves.”

In good health

Napier said the Cajuns will have nickel back Terik Miller available for Saturday’s game, after the junior from Pensacola, Florida, missed the past three games with a knee injury.

“Terik’s been practicing and he’s looked good,” Napier said of Miller, who is still second in the secondary in tackles (38) and tied for seventh on the squad despite missing time. “I anticipate him being fully ready.”

Defensive end Zi’Yon Hill’s status is not as certain. The redshirt freshman from New Iberia-Catholic High missed the Sun Belt title game after re-injuring his shoulder in practice and is still somewhere between doubtful and questionable going into Tuesday’s drills.

Napier said one way or the other, Hill will have shoulder surgery Sunday, one day after the bowl game.

“We’re making an effort, and he wants to play in the game,” Napier said. “But we’re going to have to fix his shoulder, and we’ll do that Sunday.”

Hill missed two games early in the year with shoulder problems and was limited in a third game. He still ranks fifth on the team in tackles (42) and has more tackles than any other down lineman over the second half of the season.

“We know we’re going to be short one guy at times,” Kidd said. “He’s not going to be able to go as much as we’d like, so somebody’s gotta pick up the slack and work extra hard.”

Special-teamers Tommy Whitted, Asjlin Washington and Lenard Calloway remain in concussion protocol and are questionable for the bowl.

Permanent captains

UL-Lafayette named four players, two seniors and two juniors, as permanent team captains by vote of the squad and announced at the weekend football banquet.

Senior quarterback Andre Nunez, senior safety Corey Turner, junior offensive tackle Robert Hunt and junior safety Deuce Wallace were chosen by teammates and will be captains for Saturday’s bowl game.