They endured three long days and seven rounds of the NFL draft without getting a phone call.

Then former UL standouts Ja’Marcus Bradley and Michael Jacquet finally got their opportunity.

Bradley and Jacquet agreed to undrafted free agent contract deals, keeping alive their chances of fulfilling their childhood NFL dreams.

Bradley signed with the Cleveland Browns, while Jacquet agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Raymond Calais ecstatic to be headed to NFL's hottest team in Tom Brady-led Bucs When UL coach Billy Napier arrived in Lafayette two years ago, the college career was speeding Ragin’ Cajuns running back Raymond Calais was f…

That came after three UL teammates were drafted — Robert Hunt by Miami in the second round, Kevin Dotson by Pittsburgh in the fourth round and Raymond Calais by Tampa Bay in the seventh round.

On paper anyway, both undrafted former Ragin’ Cajuns signed into good situations.

Philadelphia’s draft needs were led by wide receiver, linebacker and cornerback. The Eagles loaded up with three wide receivers and two linebackers, but only addressed the secondary with Clemson safety K’von Wallace.

"Right now, it seems like they're three corners deep and their safety room is real good," Jacquet said. "I can see myself going there and competing for a 53 roster immediately as soon as I get there."

Jacquet said from the sixth round on, he figured he'd end up with the Eagles, the Browns or the Chiefs.

"Looking at the depth chart, I feel like Philly was the perfect landing spot for me," he said.

UL guard Kevin Dotson picked in fourth round by Steelers Since the news came that UL first-team AP All-American guard Kevin Dotson didn’t receive an invitation to the NFL combine, the four-year start…

Jacquet is one of three total defensive backs signed after the draft. The other two were true cornerback Prince Smith of New Hampshire and playmaking defensive back Elijah Riley of Army.

"It's a great opportunity for me," Jacquet said. "Everybody that they signed or drafted are either safeties or nickel backs. I'm the only guy that they signed that's a true outside corner, so they're kind of treating me like I was there draft pick. So yes, it's definitely a great opportunity."

That should give the 6-foot-2, 201-pound former college wide receiver and ex-high school quarterback from Beaumont, Texas a realistic opportunity to shine.

“I think Jacquet is one of the guys that is probably really intriguing to these teams, because he made the position change two years ago,” UL coach Billy Napier said prior to the draft. “The height, the length, the verified speed and then certainly much more polished and much more productive this year. He’s a guy that certainly has room to improve.”

Jacquet said his new position group will begin virtual meetings starting Monday.

"I'm just focusing on becoming a true corner," Jacquet said. "My junior year, I kind of played corner off of athleticism. Then in my senior year, I got a little better, but I was just trying to learn about the different things at corner. I'm just trying to make sure my back-pedal is fluid and everything I need to learn about playing corner."

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s top pre-draft needs included offensive tackle, linebacker and safety. Those were all addressed to some extent in the draft.

+2 UL offensive lineman Robert Hunt drafted in second round by Dolphins Robert Hunt’s rise from an unknown college prospect to an NFL draft possibility became reality Friday when the UL offensive lineman was select…

Bradley enters a top-heavy wide receiver room in Cleveland, featuring former LSU standouts Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry. Behind those two Bayou Bengals, though, the Browns’ depth chart at receiver doesn’t include any locks. Cleveland’s third-leading receiver in yards last season was running back Kareem Hunt with 285 yards.

Furthermore, the Browns only picked one receiver in the draft — Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones — and only other undrafted free agent wide receiver in Tony Brown of Colorado.

That should give Bradley a realistic chance to make an impression after a stellar collegiate career in Lafayette of 160 catches for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns. Bradley was especially productive his last two seasons with 906 yards receiving as a senior and 10 touchdowns each of his last two seasons.