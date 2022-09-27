Truth be told, Caleb Anderson wanted to play wide receiver in college football.
When the UL Ragin’ Cajuns recruited him out of East Feliciana, it was as an athlete. Anderson was a high school quarterback, but that wasn’t his college position.
After committing to the Cajuns, it became more obvious Anderson was headed to cornerback.
Four games into his second season in Lafayette, that’s looking like a pretty good decision.
“I took it kind of hard, because I really wanted to play receiver coming out of high school,” Anderson said. “But after talking to my dad and some of the coaches about what they had planned for me, I took it in stride and I’m happy I made that change.”
His father Cedric’s opinion carried a little more weight than many dads. For one, Anderson was a high school coach. Secondly, he was a former college defensive back at Tulane with five career interceptions in two seasons with the Green Wave.
That didn’t make the transition much easier for the 6-3, 203-pound Anderson, however.
“It was rough at first,” Anderson explained. “I was getting frustrated a lot. I wasn’t used to playing cornerback. You’re playing backward instead of forward. I’m used to playing quarterback with the ball in my hands, making plays.
“Coach (LaMar) Morgan my freshman year and now coach (Jeff) Burris these past two years have been getting me ready and building my confidence to become the player I can become.”
Anderson only appeared in a few games last season, but has played in all four games this season with one start.
In that start at Rice, Anderson delivered an interception return for a touchdown.
“That was a good film study,” cornerback Trey Amos said of his buddy’s interception. “Me and Caleb, we have film study whenever we have time. He just read the play and trusted. He went up and made the play. DBs just try to be playmakers on the field and just make plays. He came up big.”
For UL cornerback coach Burris, Anderson’s encouraging play confirms his suspicions from August camp.
“He’s become more of a technician,” Burris said. “That’s been the biggest thing for him.
Caleb has all the tools, he has all the attributes. He’s physically gifted, He can run, he has length, he’s fluid.
“For a big guy, for a long guy he can fluid hips. Those are the main attributes that give him a chance to be a great player.”
Regardless the position, the first step for Anderson was to realize you can’t simply rely on athleticism any more.
“You have to play with technique,” he said. “You can’t go out there and just out-athlete everyone at this level. Learning the technique as a cornerback and as a bigger cornerback, that was probably the hardest part.”
His high school experience as a quarterback has helped some as well.
“Sometimes I can gauge what the receiver’s going to do or what concept is coming toward me,” Anderson said. “Playing quarterback, in certain formations, you’ve got an idea of what they’re going to run.”
It’s also a huge benefit playing near a veteran cornerback like Eric Garror.
“I love playing with Eric,” Anderson said. “Eric’s going to talk you through it. If you mess something up, he’s going to bring you to the side and coach you through it. He ain’t going to yell at you.
“Playing with all the older guys who have been there before, it’s a blessing to be around those guys in the locker room and on the field. They’re going to tell you right from wrong on the field and off the field and they’re just going to uplift you.”
Anderson has also shown the ability to be physical in the run game.
“He’s stuck his face in the face a couple times,” Burris said. “Needs to work on being lower in his pad level and exploding through his hips.”
In other words, Anderson now admits moving him to cornerback was a pretty good notion.
“I’m a bigger cornerback,” he said. “That’s what people are looking for. I can use my length to my advantage and my smarts to my advantage. I think it was a good move.”