UL women’s coach Garry Brodhead didn’t know what had happened.
Senior guard Skyler Goodwin said she didn’t either.
With the Ragin’ Cajuns up by three points as the final seconds in regulation were winding down, Arkansas State’s Jada Stinson fired up a desperation 3-pointer … and incredibly it went in with 0.2 seconds left on the clock.
Only, the officials had stopped play for a three seconds in the lane violation to help UL preserve a 52-49 victory over the Red Wolves on Friday at the Cajundome.
“When I saw her shooting the ball, I thought maybe it was a foul underneath the goal,” Brodhead said. “I didn’t know it was a three seconds call. That was kind of odd, but she was probably in the lane for five seconds, you know.
“But yes, I was kind of surprised.”
The win improved the Cajuns to 8-5 overall and 7-1 in Sun Belt play, while Arkansas State dropped to 9-6 and 4-5. UL will now try to sweep all four regular-season games against the Red Wolves at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“Coach Brodhead wanted to go 2-3 (zone),” said Goodwin, who finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists. “We were really trying to shade over to 10 (Jada Stinson). We were blessed that we got that three-second call, because she did hit it.
“I don’t recall that (winning on three-second call). When they actually made the call, I was kind of surprised. We just blessed that we got that call.”
In the final two minutes, UL’s defense forced a shot-clock violation, collected a tough rebound after a missed shot with 1:09 and then got fouled after a stop and rebound with 8.1 seconds left.
The Cajuns’ defense limited Arkansas State to 32.1 percent shooting from the field while forcing 19 turnovers.
“Just pressuring the ball more,” Kim Burton said. “By us adding more ball pressure to the guards, that helped our defense.”
That allowed UL to overcome a rough shooting night, making only 21 of 75 attempts for 28 percent overall and just 2-of-12 from 3-point land for 16.7 percent.
“We really shot the ball well in practice this week,” Brodhead said. “Even today in shootaround, I thought we shot the ball extremely well. All week, a lot of kids stayed after and I saw some really good things.”
One potential explanation was an hour-long break prior to the game making the 6 p.m. scheduled start actually beginning at 7 p.m. due to an unexpected COVID concern on Arkansas State’s squad.
“I was very nerous (game might be canceled),” Brodhead said. “This was something new. This has never happened to us right before the game. We were really glad to be able to play even though it was delayed.”
Also helping UL overcome the poor shooting was a few runs. Makayia Hallmon spearheaded a 13-0 run in the second quarter for a 27-17 lead with 5:21 left until half.
UL then opened the second half with a 10-0 run to build a 37-23 lead with Goodwin scoring four of her 11 during that stretch.
“I just think our team has a lot of chemistry together and on the bench, we have a lot of players that can add to the game offensively and defensively,” Goodwin said. “Whether we’re in a drought or whether we’re ahead, we just always seem to be steady and the people coming in add to that.”
Of the 11 Cajuns that played Friday, only Burton made more than half their shots at 4-of-7 for nine points, along with four rebounds.
“I just feel like tonight wasn’t our night with the shooting as a team,” Burton said. “We missed a lot of key shots. We missed a lot of shots that we could have put in – a few chippies, some layups we should have made.”
The game’s final sequence might have been averted with better free throw shooting as well. Burton made one of her two with 1:00 left to give UL a 51-47 and Destiny McAfee made one of two as well with 8.1 seconds left for the 52-49 lead.
“Man, I was just like, ‘Just don’t miss, don’t miss,’” Burton said of her two attempts. “My wrist was hurting a little bit too, so I was trying to put that thing in there. I couldn’t get that second one. As long as I got the first one, I felt OK. I felt a little comfortable.”
One thing UL did do well offensively was limit the turnovers to seven.
“Finding a way to shoot it better would be really nice,” Brodhead said.