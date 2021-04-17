While game one didn’t end like the No. 14-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns wanted, the nightcap of Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference doubleheader with Texas State couldn’t have started any better.
The result was a twinbill split with the Bobcats. UL won game two 7-3 after falling 5-1 to Texas State in the first game.
The loss snapped UL’s 17-game winning streak, but the rebound win improved the Cajuns’ record to 33-7 overall and 15-2 in league play. Texas State is now 27-7 and 9-4 in Sun Belt play.
The rubber game of the series is slated for noon Sunday at Lamson Park. The Cajuns need a win to extend the program’s streak of consecutive conference series wins to 62.
"The one thing we did really good tonight was to come out at the beginning of the game two and hit right off the bat," UL coach Gerry Glasco said. "I thought we really played like a mature, veteran ball club and came back and answered that loss. They made sure we had momentum going into game two and Texas State knew we were there to play.
"I thought we could have put the game away. I was wanting to get it over with that five at that point. We just chased too many pitches above our head."
There were two primary reasons for UL’s success in the nightcap. One was the pitching of ace right-hander Summer Ellyson, who struck out the side in the first and third innings.
Ellyson improved her season record to 14-4 after allowing three runs on eight hits, no walks and striking out 12.
"I think it was two totally different approaches altogether," Ellyson said. "Kandra's (Lamb) an up-ball kid and I can go either way. I came in there and I knew my drop ball was going to be on. I just think it was a different look and they weren't expecting that."
The other half was some quick and powerful offense. In the bottom of the first, Kaitlyn Alderink doubled and scored on Jade Gortarez’s RBI single.
Julie Rawls then hit a two-run home run to right for a 3-0 lead. Bailey Curry later followed with an RBI ground out for a 4-0 cushion.
Karly Heath then led off the second with a line drive home run to center for a 5-0 Cajuns lead.
"Whoever's hitting in that 9-hole, that's where I'd want to be," Glasco said. "They aren't going to walk you with Ciara (Bryan) right behind you. I put Karly down there and I thought maybe she would get some good pitches and she could drive them.
"She's really good. When she hits the ball, it jumps of her bat like maybe no other player on our roster right now. When she rings it up, it really jumps. I'm really proud of her. She's worked extremely hard."
Just in case the Bobcats didn’t believe the first one, Heath made it another line drive home run to leftcenter for a 6-0 lead in the fourth to chase Texas State starter Meagan King.
"Especially in the first game, i was really underneath the ball," Heath said. "So before the second game, I was talking to myself to get more on top of the ball. That's really what I was focused on in this game.
"I was in a little bit in a slump at the beginning (of season). I would scrap a hit every now and then. Now I'm starting to get back in a groove. It did just take a little bit at the beginning and now I'm finding myself."
The first game seemed to be going UL’s way until the sixth innings. With one out, Tara Oltmann lined a single to centerfield. It initially didn’t seem all that alarming considering it was only Texas State’s second hit of the game to that point.
Actually, it opened the floodgates in a big way and the Cajuns never recovered.
Sara Vanderford followed with a single and after an intentional walk loaded the bases, Piper Randolph delivered a two-run single to center for a 2-1 Bobcats’ lead.
It got even worse for UL starter Kandra Lamb in the seventh innings. Cat Crenek led off with solo homer and Oltmann later added a two-run homer for a four-run cushion.
Lamb ended up throwing 131 pitches in the loss, dropping her record to 14-3. In seven innings, she allowed five runs on eight hits, three walks and eight strikeouts.
UL had taken a 1-0 led in the fourth when Alderink doubled with one out and later scored on Melissa Mayeux’s RBI squeeze bunt.
"In game one, we just didn't get any timely hits," Glasco said. "We had two or three chances where if we just hit the ball in the middle of the field, we score a run."
Jessica Mullins improved her record to 14-3 with a complete-game performance for the Bobcats, allowing one run on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts.
Ciara Bryan was the only UL hitter with more than one hit in the first game.
The Bobcats tried to slide a few more outs of the Mullins by starting her in game two after such a steady performance in the opener, but it didn’t work.
UL chased her after four batters to help require a rubber game Sunday.
"They should be upset," Glasco said. "They got a freshman on the mound who holds us to one run in game one and then they start her right back. A veteran ball club's got to take offense to that. I thought they did a good job of making a statement of who they are at the beginning of game two and need to do the same thing again tomorrow (Sunday)."