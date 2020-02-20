Five games into UL’s 2020 baseball season, it’s very difficult to decipher reality from result-oriented deducing as the Ragin’ Cajuns begin a three-game weekend series against Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. Friday at Russo Park.

It's just too easy to conclude coach Matt Deggs' team can really pitch but can’t hit at all.

Could that be a reality come May? Certainly that's possible.

It’s just too early to know if junior college transfers like Brandon Talley, Ben Fitzgerald, Nick Hagedorn and Connor Kimple are really going to struggle throughout the season.

That’s nothing but a futile guess at this point.

UL fans should remember Hayden Cantrelle’s massive early-season slump last season and then how red-hot he got after coming out of it.

The interesting aspect of the offense to follow in the coming weeks, however, is how Deggs will maneuver it. There are several issues to figure out.

For instance, no one is really hitting yet at first base. Neither Fitzgerald or Hagedorn will earn playing time with their defense, but there’s only one designated hitter spot in the lineup.

“It’s important to get Fitzgerald back on the field,” Deggs said. “He can really hit and run. I know things didn’t work out tonight defensively, but he’s a player.”

Sebastian Toro is the most complete catcher, but the potential of Hagedorn and Julian Brock are too tempting to sit very often.

Overall, the team is hitting .151 so far. That won’t continue, but neither will getting 33 free bases from opposing pitching staffs every five games.

Still, Deggs was encouraged by the two midweek games after getting seven total hits over the weekend.

“We’re seeing more pitches right now and being a little more patient,” he said after Wednesday’s games. “Just working counts and working at-bats. We never got in a position tonight to move runners. I would have loved to. Last night, that was a huge key for us.

“You’re getting contributions and any time you can get contributions through moving runners, doing little things … I know it’s a little bit old-school, but that’s what we need to get back to right now. Just grinding ABs, seeing a bunch of pitches, getting in positive counts, not getting too jumping, reaching base.”

While the hitting has no choice but to get better, the pitching has actually been better than team’s statistics show.

Officially, UL’s team ERA is 5.20, but that’s deceiving. For one, UL gave up 16 runs in three of the 45 innings and eight of those were allowed by a lefty specialist getting a rare midweek start.

Moreover, a few other arms have pitched better than their stats say. For example, Jacob Schultz’s ERA is officially 6.75, but he’s look very sharp and may very well play a bigger role than many anticipated.

Deggs said the plan for the weekend is to “more than likely stick with that same rotation,” meaning Conor Angel on Friday, Will Moriarty on Saturday and Carter Robinson on Sunday.

Deggs really liked Brandon Young’s performance in the 9-6 road win over Southeastern, but “that may be something down the road.”

+2 Phil Devey's execution of Robichaux statue project would have made his mentor proud Just like his mentor Tony Robichaux, former UL pitcher Phil Devey didn’t want to be the center of attention.

Again, too early to tell.

Truthfully, the one area that appears the most likely to stick long-term is the bullpen.

There are many options and lots of potential there. But perhaps the most impressive in the early going is left-hander Brandon Talley, who has struck out seven and walked none in 6.2 innings so far … and he’s a position player.

“I hadn’t really pitching a whole bunch since high school, but I did a little bit of two-waying at junior college,” Talley said. “I’m familiar with it … just getting back used to it.

“I got recruited here as a hitter, so I don’t really (practice as pitcher). I throw a pen once a week, but other than that, I stay with the hitters and position players for the most part.”

Somehow, it’s been an easy transition for him so far.

+4 Former Robichaux players honor family with unveiling of statue: 'You will never be alone' In one of the most impressive gestures to say ‘Thank you’ to a man and his family, the former players of longtime UL baseball coach Tony Robic…

“I don’t really see it as a tough transition,” Talley said. “I just want to get in there and do everything I can to help us win. Just pound the strike zone and let me my defense make plays for me. I don’t mind doing it, though.”

Theoretically, the statistics on both sides will even out a bit more this weekend. Virginia Tech comes in 1-2 – losing a pair of 7-5 games to San Diego State and UNC-Greensboro and beating East Tennessee State 10-3.

“I’m not a morale victory guy,” Deggs said after Wednesday’s 9-6 loss to Tulane, “but I like the fact that we proved we don’t have a glass jaw and I liked the fact that we proved we’re going to continue to lean on people and grind at-bats out.”