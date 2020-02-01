It wasn't that the UL women's basketball team didn't know what was coming.
In fact, coach Garry Brodhead said he used "his guys" to play physical defense against his team all week long in practice in preparation for Saturday's physical matchup with Little Rock.
Unfortunately for the Ragin' Cajuns, nothing changed Saturday afternoon in a 59-44 home loss to the Trojans at the Cajundome.
"We did prepare for it," Brodhead said. "Our guys did an awesome job this week in practice. We looked like we did tonight all week in practice. We had to practice at Earl K, because the Dome wasn't available, and our guys mimicked Little Rock's defense, and we struggled with it. We had a lot of turnovers this week. It looked just like it did today, so we were trying to prepare for it."
How good was Little Rock's defense?
It forced 20 turnovers against a Cajuns (13-7, 6-3 Sun Belt) attack that had been disciplined in recent weeks. It also rattled UL to the point where it shot 45.5% from the free-throw line, not to mention 27.3% from 3-point land and 34.6% from the field overall.
"The thing that people don't realize is they get to the spot really quick," Brodhead said. "They get in the gaps early on. You see us, we try to get into the gaps, but we're a little bit later. That's what creates fouls.
"Their position defense is extremely good. Their on-ball defense is hard to get around. They don't do anything special. They don't trap; they don't press. They created turnovers in the halfcourt. That's pretty impressive. I know a lot of fans don't like that kind of basketball, but boy, it wins."
Before the Trojans' defense took control, Little Rock's offense did, or rather forward Alayzha Knapp. Averaging 8.1 points a game on the season coming in, Knapp made all nine of her shot attempts in the first half en route to 19 points by intermission.
Thanks to her, Little Rock (9-11, 7-2) shot 91.7% from the field in the first half. She finished with 21 points and five rebounds.
"Wow," Brodhead said. "We knew she wanted to face up. When she caught it in the post, she didn't want to get physical. She wanted to face up. Man, we were three and four feet off her, and she just nailed them shots. We tried to make some adjustments to put a little more pressure on her, but nothing works."
Also reaching double figures for the Trojans were Teal Battle with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Tori Lasker with 13.
No UL player scored in double figures in the loss.
"A couple kids played against them last year, so they kind of knew it," Brodhead said. "You're going to get hit and punched and that's part of it. We did it in practice, but ball movement was bad and we didn't knock down shots. You've got to give it all to their defense. To hold us to 40-whatever, that's pretty good."
The Cajuns continually attempted to get the ball inside against Little Rock's rigid man-to-man defense, but with no success. Ty'Reona Doucet was 3-of-10 shooting and only made one of six at the line for seven points.
Not one UL player made over 50% of her shots from the field.
"We thought we could (score inside)," Brodhead said, "because they were playing a little behind Ty at times, so we thought we could create some offense. But we missed a lot of shots. I call it hipping. They use their lower bodies a lot, so they don't get fouls called, but it throws you off. When you're stepping to make layups, it kind of throws you off."
The Cajuns only attempted 11 shots from 3-point land, hitting only three.
"We've got a choice either to go back to work or hang our heads and say we can't do it," Brodhead said. "That's for us to be more consistent in practice. That switch is hard to turn on and off in a game. You've got to turn it on when you go to work on Monday morning and you keep it on.
"We've got some kids who are working hard, but we've got some who need to show up and work harder and be consistent with one another in practice. Sometimes we get complacent and kind of just go through the emotions in practice."