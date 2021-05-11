First, there was a pulled hamstring.
Then Covid 19 stood in the way.
Kiana Foster was not having much fun.
But things are different now – much different.
Now, Foster ranks among the swiftest sprinters in UL Ragin' Cajun history and will be among the athletes to watch in this weekend's Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
“I pulled a hamsring and had to redshirt for the indoor season in my freshman year,” Foster said. “I was in one meet, and got hurt.”
Then, just as she was gearing up for action, the virus pandemic shut the door on college athletics.
“It was very depressing,” Foster said. “I was nor enjoying it, not one bit. I was so ready to compete in my first year, and then we couldn't practice at all. I'd go home, and schools would be closed.
“It was a sad time. I hope we never have to go through that kind of thing again.”
Instead, Foster has been making up for lost time.
In a recent tune-up meet at Southeastem Louisiana, she scorched the opposition with an 11.23-second 100 meter dash that is second in Cajun history only to Twilet Malcolm's 11.17 in 1993.
Perhaps not surprisingly, Foster was not aware of Malcolm's legacy.
'I actually didn't know anything about her,” said the Loranger product, who is already closing in on that hallowed time.
Foster came back to win the 200 in 23.73 at SLU, and anchored teammates Kennedy London, Ta'La Spates and Serenity Rogers to a 45.01 4x100 relay that was two seconds clear of foes.
That earned her notice as the SBC Female Track Athlete of the Week in the conference.
“I've kind of been expecting it,” Foster said. “Last year was not compete. So I came back thinking 'How can I shock myself?' and working on getting lower times each time I race. Times can always go lower.
“My (starting) blocks can always be better. It's when I hit that sixth gear that I feel I can do anything.”
The bad news for Sun Belt foes is that Foster is in a red-hot groove.
“Am I peaking? Yes, I feel I'm where I need to be,” she said. “I'm on the right path and I feel good about it.”
It doesn't matter whether it's the 100 or 200, either.
“I've never answered the question of which I like better,” Foster said. “It's hard. If I had to say today, it would be the 100. You have to be nearly perfect in the 100. I'm not comfortable yet in the 200. You have to run under control.”
Foster won the Class 3A 100 (11.54) and 200 (24.06) at the LHSAA State Meet as a Loranger senior, after placing third (12.09) and first (24.05) as a junior. But relays are something new for her.
“We didn't have relays,” she said, “because I was the only one at school who ran fast. But I'm getting comfortable with it here at UL. I think we can be really good. I'm excited for us.”
That feeling permeates the team in general.
“Whatever comes at us,” Foster said, “I'll compete.”