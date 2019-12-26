Each UL player and coach asked about it has pointed to the team’s disappointing mental approach during preparation of last year’s Cure Bowl.

The result was a humbling 41-24 loss to Tulane’s Green Wave in Orlando, Florida.

Simply put, the returning Ragin’ Cajuns want no part of a repeat performance in this year’s bowl game against Miami of Ohio on Monday, Jan. 6 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

“That’s something I want to accomplish and I want this team to accomplish,” UL senior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux said. “I want those young guys to feel that sense of this winning tradition, to finish and understand what that feels like and to propel them further in their careers that hopefully they want to continue and to leave a legacy on this program that that’s the standard here.”

For the many Cajuns playing their final collegiate game against the Redhawks on Jan. 6, it’s the last chance to claim a bowl-winning ring.

The program hasn’t won a bowl game since 2014 – also losing to Southern Mississippi in the 2016 New Orleans Bowl.

“It’s very important for me, because you don’t want to come back just to lose a game,” UL senior right guard Kevin Dotson said. “I came here to win a ring and I’m going to win a ring. We haven’t won a ring since we’ve been here. I’ve been here five years and haven’t won a ring, so this is our last chance at a ring. It’s just super important.”

Boudreaux certainly understands that sentiment.

“Especially for the seniors, we want to win that bowl game,” he said. “Some of us don’t have a ring – I don’t have a ring personally.”

But it goes deep than just a little more jewelry. It’s also about finishing.

In coach Billy Napier’s first season last year, the Cajuns took a 7-5 record to the Sun Belt title game against Appalachian State and then the Cure Bowl against Tulane.

They finished 7-7.

In Napier’s second season, sure a winning campaign is already secure with a 10-3 record, but no one wants to finish 0-2 in postseason play for the second straight season.

“From that standpoint, we realize that we didn’t finish the way we wanted to,” Boudreaux said. “We finished 0-2 in the last two games of our season. The goal this time around is not to finish 0-2. We have to win one of those games.”

For UL senior safety Deuce Wallace, it’s even bigger than that.

“It’s so important because in my head, I’m not chasing 11 wins just for our team,” he said. “It’s all the teams that came before us that couldn’t get 10 regular season wins. That weren’t able to get 11 wins. It’s bigger than just our team. It’s for everybody who wore No. 25 or No. 75 (for Kevin Dotson) or for Bennie (Higgins) No. 15 that played at this university. That’s what it’s for.”

During the team’s four practice sessions prior to Christmas, redshirt sophomore linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux saw a healthy mental approach.

“In our player-only meetings we had, we set out our expectations that we needed to follow and play within the game and even now, we still talk about it as we approach the bowl game. We know what we need to do,” Quibodeaux said.

“From the practices we had (before Christmas), I could just tell that the intensity was there. We know that’s when it’s time to lock in. When you have time off, it’s time off, but whenever we’re here, it’s time to work. I don’t think it’ll affect anything. When know when we get here that when it’s time to lock in and work.”

As badly as this year’s squad doesn’t want to repeat last season’s 0-2 finish, it might have been those two losses that spurred the historic 2019 campaign.

“(Strength) Coach Hocke says it all the time,” Boudreaux said. “It was kind of sickening, the way that we did (last year). But also how it happened has transpired into our progress throughout this whole year.

“Through that single event – losing those two games – that propelled us into a different way. We didn’t want to feel that way again. That’s why we prepared harder, we practiced harder, we trained harder because we want to win that bowl game.”