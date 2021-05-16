On one hand, the news delivered by the NCAA softball selection show on ESPN2 Sunday night was as expected.
The No. 14-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns are indeed heading to the Baton Rouge Regional this weekend for the ninth time in program history.
But there was one huge surprising bit of information learned.
The Cajuns (44-10) will open NCAA regional play against George Washington – one of six programs making its first NCAA regional – at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the LSU campus.
“No,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said when asked if he’s ever seen George Washington play a softball game in his life.
“The hardest part will be finding film on George Washington. But we will soon.”
A few minutes later, Glasco was able to come up with something he knows about George Washington.
“I know the athletic director,” he said. “That’s what I know.”
Senior shortstop Alissa Dalton sees a bright side to playing a new team.
“I think it’s good, because it kind of just gives us … so we don’t overthink and try to press ourselves for it,” Dalton said. “We can’t take any team lightly at this point. If they made postseason, then they’re there for a reason.”
For the record, George Washington is located in Washington, D.C. and is 37-9 on the season. After losing the first game in the Atlantic 10 tournament to Dayton, the Colonials survived four elimination games to earn the program’s first NCAA berth.
As for the venue in Baton Rouge and the other two potential opponents – LSU (32-19) and McNeese State (34-24) – there’s a long history of familiarity.
Out of the eight previous regional trips to Baton Rouge, UL won titles in 2008, 2010 and 2013 and finished as runners-up in 2017 and 2018.
“I think it’s great,” Glasco said of going to Baton Rouge. “I think it’s a great draw for us. They’re a really good team. They’re a No. 7 national seed, which shows the respect the committee had for their program. I think for us, it’s down the road – our fans can be there. Kids can sleep in their own bed at night. I think it’s a great situation for us.”
The Cajuns lost twice to LSU (4-0, 3-2) earlier this season and won both games against McNeese State (8-7 in 8, 5-4).
“I think anytime you have a rivalry, when you have a local rivalry – that’ll go for junior high, high school, college – it doesn’t matter – you can throw the records out the window,” Glasco said. “You can throw a lot out of the window. It’s going to bring out the best in everyone. For me, it’s all positive.”